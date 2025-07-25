Jameis Winston is focused on solidifying himself as the No. 2 quarterback on the New York Giants' depth chart and potentially vaulting past starter Russell Wilson later this year, but he is still keeping up with what is happening in the college football world. He recently shared his thoughts on the strong comments that Florida State QB Thomas Castellanos made about Alabama football.

The Boston College transfer is incredibly stoked for the team's season-opening meeting versus Bama, and he has not been shy about expressing his opinions. Castellanos said the Crimson Tide do not have legendary head coach Nick Saban to save them, and he does not think the defense will be able to stop him. Winston has a connection to both programs.

The former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick led the Seminoles to a national championship during the 2013-14 season. He was also born and raised in Alabama, residing roughly 40 minutes away from Tuscaloosa. He understands the passion that both fan bases have and is therefore in a unique position to weigh in on Castellanos' trash talk.

Winston knows that Florida State's new starting signal-caller will ultimately have to back up his comments on the field, but he respects the fierce mentality that Castellanos has going into this important game and campaign.

“Actions speak louder than words,” the Heisman Trophy winner told WVUA 23 while hosting a youth football camp in his old stomping grounds, Hueytown High School, less than a week before Giants' training camp began.

“But what do you expect? Do you not want him to have that confidence? I want him to have that confidence. He should have that confidence. I know Alabama, I know everybody loves Alabama, especially being from this state, so I'm excited to see that matchup.”

Florida State's QB is ready to compete in his new home

Thomas Castellanos recently clarified his remarks, claiming that he holds no ill-will for the Crimson Tide roster. He is standing behind his words, however, motivated to spur Florida State to a huge victory in Tallahassee on Aug. 30. Furthermore, the 21-year-old insists that he just wanted to light a fire under the Seminoles, who endured one of their worst seasons in program history in 2024.

Castellanos played a part in that anguish, as he and Boston College earned a rather dominant 28-13 road win over Mike Norvell's squad last September. Florida State finished the year with a humiliating 2-10 record, a jarring decline following a magnificent 13-1 showing in 2023. The campaign did not end so well for Castellanos, either.

The dual-threat quarterback, who rushed for 1,113 yards as a sophomore, suffered a lower-body injury and proceeded to struggle. Eagles head coach Bill O'Brien benched him in November, paving the way for an eventual split. Castellanos took exception to how the whole situation unfolded and now joins Florida State football with a huge chip on his shoulder.

After making overall strides as a passer — completed 61.5 percent of his throws for 1,366 yards and 18 touchdowns in eight games — Castellanos is eager to help the Seminoles bounce back and re-establish themselves as a force in the ACC. Prevailing over Alabama would certainly aid that cause. It would also draw more eyeballs to No. 1.

Can Thomas Castellanos draw inspiration from Seminoles great Jameis Winston?

Castellanos and all modern Florida State QBs are chasing the standard that Winston set more than a decade ago. Aside from the massive impact his statistical and team achievements had on the school and community, his big personality continues to resonate with young players and fans today.

The 31-year-old has not enjoyed the NFL career he sought out to, but he still carries a steady presence in the league. Winston is particularly valuable as a leader, invigorating a locker room with infectious energy and intensity. The Giants signed him to a two-year, $8 million contract this offseason, recognizing the experience and zeal he can inject into a franchise that just lost a record-14 games.

If Thomas Castellanos can find a balance between self-assurance and competent play, much like Jameis Winston has, then the Florida State roller coaster may be on the upswing in 2025.