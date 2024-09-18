September baseball is as close to playoff baseball as most MLB teams get. Even if a club is out of playoff contention they can play spoiler and steal a series from a team vying for a top seed or a division lead late in the season. Some of that may unfold during the closing weeks of the 2024 MLB regular season.

No playoff berths have been clinched yet but some should be claimed over the next few days as the postseason field begins to take shape. Once the 12 teams are settled baseball fans can finally see the paths their favorite teams can take to the World Series.

There are 12 days left in the regular season with the MLB playoffs set to begin on Oct. 1. All four Wild Card Series will be played over the course of three days before the division series begin on Friday, Oct. 5.

Two words commonly heard around baseball circles this time of year are “magic number.” That refers to the number of games a team is from clinching something (playoff spot, division, home-field advantage). For example, if Team X had a magic number of four to win the division & won on the same night Team Y lost, Team X's magic number would reduce to two. The number decreases for every win or loss of the opponent directly behind.

So, who wants some magic numbers? All records/statistics are as of Sept. 18.

Magic numbers

National League

Team – (playoff berth/division)

1. Philadelphia Phillies (1/4)

2. Los Angeles Dodgers (3/8)

3. Milwaukee Brewers (1/1)

4. San Diego Padres (6)

5. New York Mets (9)

6. Arizona Diamondbacks (9)

Atlanta Braves (2 GB)

Chicago Cubs (6 GB)

St. Louis Cardinals (7 GB)

Race for No. 1 seed

1. Philadelphia Phillies (91-60)

2. Los Angeles Dodgers (89-62)

3. Milwaukee Brewers (87-64)

4. San Diego Padres (86-66)

American League

1. New York Yankees (1/8)

2. Cleveland Guardians (2/6)

3. Houston Astros (7/7)

4. Baltimore Orioles (6)

5. Kansas City Royals (8)

6. Minnesota Twins (10)

Detroit Tigers (1.5 GB)

Seattle Mariners (3 GB)

Boston Red Sox (5 GB)

Race for No. 1 seed

1. New York Yankees (88-63)

2. Cleveland Guardians (87-65)

3. Houston Astros (82-69)

4. Baltimore Orioles (84-67)

Playoff bracket

National League

If season ended today

Home team first

NLWC1: 3 Milwaukbee Brewers v. 6 Arizona Diamondbacks

NLWC2: 4 San Diego Padres v. 5 New York Mets

Best of 3

NLDS1: 1 Philadelphia Phillies v. winner of 4/5

NLDS2: 2 Los Angeles Dodgers v. winner of 3/6

Best of 5

NLCS: Highest remianing seed v. lowest remaining seed

Best of 7

American League

ALWC1: 3 Houston Astros v. 6 Minnesota Twins

ALWC2: 4 Baltimore Orioles v. 5 Kansas City Royals

Best of 3

ALDS1: 1 New York Yankees v. winner of 4/5

ALDS2: 2 Cleveland Guardians v. winner of 3/6

Best of 5

ALCS: Highest remianing seed v. lowest remaining seed

Best of 7

World Series

Highest remianing seed v. lowest remaining seed

Best of 7