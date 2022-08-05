Former All-Star Todd Frazier to begin ‘second career’ at Little League World Series

Former two-time All-Star Todd Frazier has a special connection to the Little League World Series. Before he became an icon for the Cincinnati Reds in the big leagues, he was just a New Jersey youngster chasing a dream in Williamsport, Pennsylvania back in the day. Now, Frazier will get the chance to call games at the LLWS.

Per Bobby Nightengale Jr, Frazier is set to be on the mic come Monday for the prestigious tournament:

Todd Frazier, who announced his retirement in April, will call Little League World Series games for ESPN, beginning on Monday. “Kind of kickstart my second career here." https://t.co/8mmp8Z1N3F — Bobby Nightengale (@nightengalejr) August 5, 2022

It was only four months ago Todd Frazier retired from the Majors after an impressive 1o-year career. He played his first four seasons in Cincy before stints with the White Sox, Mets, Yankees, and Pirates. But it was with the Reds where Frazier really became a star, even winning the Home Run Derby in 2015 at the Great American Ballpark.

Frazier was a standout player on the 1998 Toms River East team in the Little League World Series at 12 years old, despite being just 5 foot 2 and 104 pounds soaking wet. Toms River ended up winning it all that year and Todd Frazier played a massive part, starring both at the plate and on the mound.

Frazier had this to say about calling games in Williamsport. Via the Cincinnati Enquirer:

“Everything is coming full circle a little bit,” Frazier said. “It’s something I’ve always wanted to do, especially for the Little League World Series since I’ve been a part of it. I know it and understand it really well. Kind of kickstart my second career here.”

Not only will he be one of ESPN’s leading voices at the LLWS, but Todd Frazier is going to be inducted into the Hall of Fame in Williamsport after his brilliance in 98′. Quite the honor.