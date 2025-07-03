Players around the league are being named to the All-Star team with the MLB All-Star Game right around the corner. However, Cincinnati Reds' shortstop Elly De La Cruz was somehow not named the starter for the NL. Fans jumped on social media and shared their surprised reactions.

New York Mets star Francisco Lindor was named as the All-Star starter at shortstop instead. Although he's been having a solid year himself, it's commonly believed that De La Cruz is arguably the best shortstop in the league.

Reds fans, along with MLB fans in general, simply couldn't believe Lindor got the starting nod over Elly De La Cruz. Numerous individuals hopped on social media and shared their reactions. Some were rather funny, while others were calling out the league.

“Elly De La Cruz got robbed,” said one sports fan.

Another user admitted, “Love Lindor, but this should’ve been Elly De La Cruz for sure, man.”

“Lindor starting over Elly De La Cruz is asinine. Ban fan voting,” explained one individual.

This person claimed, “Elly De La Cruz might have the worst PR I ever seen.”

For comparison's sake, the Reds' star is putting up much better numbers this season than Lindor. Through 326 at-bats this season (not including Wednesday's game), the 23-year-old shortstop owns a .279 batting average and .355 OBP while recording 91 hits, 18 home runs, and 57 RBIs.

As for Francisco Lindor, who is 31 years old, he currently has a .258 batting average and .327 OBP while totaling 86 hits, 16 home runs, and 42 RBIs through 333 at-bats (not including Wednesday's game). It's pretty clear that the Reds' phenom shortstop is having a better season than Lindor.

However, that's how fan voting plays out sometimes. The NBA had to readjust the fan voting for its All-Star Game, as players who seemingly didn't deserve an All-Star spot were being voted in. Perhaps MLB should adopt a similar rule to ensure the right players are being given an All-Star starting nod when they deserve it.

