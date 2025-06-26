After helping the Los Angeles Dodgers win the 2024 World Series, Gavin Lux was traded to the Cincinnati Reds in a surprise offseason move by the defending champs. However, Lux has embraced the situation, using the change of scenery as an opportunity to improve.

Lux recently spoke to veteran starting pitcher and fellow former Dodger Ross Stripling about the positive aspects of changing clubs. “Sometimes it’s refreshing getting around new people, new voices and just trying to hear what guys [think],” Lux said, per Foul Territory.

“Whenever you get a new voice or get around different people with different thoughts… it might be the same thing that you heard before but it’s said in a different way that makes more sense,” he added.

Gavin Lux is embracing his move to the Reds

Lux played the hero for Cincinnati in a wild win over the New York Yankees Tuesday. The Reds were down 3-0 in the seventh inning but fought back to tie the game and send it to extras. Lux pinch-hit for Rece Hinds in the 11th inning and delivered a walk-off single, driving in Elly De La Cruz for the winning run.

Article Continues Below

Lux credits Reds hitting coach Chris Valaika with helping improve his swing. Valaika focused on adjusting Lux’s posture and setup in the batter’s box, which he says, “puts me in a better spot body-wise to get my swing off.”

The advice appears to be helping as Lux is slashing .270/.358/.391 with a 103 OPS+ in 72 games with the Reds. The slash line and OPS+ are above his career averages and an improvement over his numbers from last season with the Dodgers.

However, those numbers are propped up a bit by Lux’s early season success. At the end of April he was slashing .327/.416/.439 with 14 RBI and 13 runs scored in 29 games. But he’s cooled off after the hot start, posting a .694 OPS in May. And he’s struggling again in June, hitting .210 with a .645 OPS. Perhaps the pinch-hit walk-off against the Yankees will lead to a rebound.

While Lux has tailed off in June, the Reds have played well this month. The team is 13-7 since June 3. After starting the month nine games back in the NL Central, the Reds are now 5.5 games behind the first-place Chicago Cubs. Cincinnati has jumped from four to 2.5 games back in the Wild Card hunt in that span as well.