Cincinnati Reds star Elly De La Cruz is not just known for his power, he can do it all on the baseball diamond. His elite play has helped turn the Reds into a good team. At 42-39, the Reds are 2.5 games out of a Wild Card spot in the National League. They take on the San Diego Padres this weekend, and a series win would go a long way toward inching closer to a playoff position.

Elly De La Cruz has smashed 18 home runs this season. He leads the Reds and is tied for 13th in the majors. That makes him a candidate to be in the Home Run Derby. However, on Friday, it was announced that he decided to decline the event. Participating in the Home Run Derby has had a history of getting players to go on slumps in the second half of the season. It can be a tiring event. Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. and Seattle Mariners' Cal Raleigh are the only two who have accepted.

This does not come as a shock, as he will without a doubt be an All-Star. He likely will be the only Reds player in the Midsummer Classic. The shortstop wasn't voted as one of the final All-Stars, so he would have to make it as a reserve. He competes against some of the league's best, Francisco Lindor of the New York Mets, Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles Dodgers, and Trea Turner of the Philadelphia Phillies.

On the season, De La Cruz is batting .277 with 55 RBIs, a .862 OPS, with a .511 slugging percentage. These are all on pace to be career highs. If he continues to hit at this rate, the Reds will be in contention to make the playoffs. We are at the halfway point of the season, and De La Cruz is on pace for roughly 40 homers, 100+ RBIs, and 40+ stolen bases. If he can work on reducing the strikeouts, then he can turn into one of the best all-around players in the league.