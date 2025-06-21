As the 2025 MLB trade deadline approaches, the Cincinnati Reds face a pivotal moment in shaping both their present playoff push and their long-term outlook. With a roster blending rising stars and seasoned veterans, the Reds must weigh whether to buy, sell, or strike a balance. To truly maximize their chances this year and beyond, Cincinnati should consider moving a few active roster players whose value could net meaningful returns. Here are three Reds who must be on the trade block ahead of the 2025 deadline.

Noelvi Marte

Noelvi Marte’s time in Cincinnati has been anything but straightforward. Once the crown jewel of the Luis Castillo trade, Marte flashed elite potential in his 2023 debut, posting a .316 average and showing off his power-speed combination. However, a PED suspension in 2024 halted his momentum, and upon his return, he struggled to find his footing, batting just .210 with a subpar walk rate and a concerning 31% strikeout rate.

The 2025 season began with Marte in Triple-A after a disappointing spring, but a recent surge, hitting .316/.386/.474 gave him his chance in the lineup where he has been batting .294/.342/.515 with 3 home runs and 17 RBIs before was placed on the disabled list. This has reignited his trade value, and with the Reds’ infield logjam, he is a major factor in considering a move. With Elly De La Cruz entrenched at shortstop, Matt McLain and Gavin Lux competing for second base, and Jeimer Candelario at third, Marte’s future fit in Cincinnati is unclear. Add in the rapid rise of prospects like Cam Collier and Sal Stewart, and the case for moving Marte grows even stronger.

Trading Marte now, while his value is rebounding, could help the Reds address other needs, such as pitching depth or outfield production. His youth, upside, and years of team control would appeal to rebuilding clubs or teams looking for a high-ceiling infielder, making him one of the most intriguing trade chips on the roster.

Nick Martinez

Nick Martinez was brought in to provide rotation depth and veteran stability, and he’s largely delivered on that promise. With a one-year deal and a solid track record as both a starter and reliever, Martinez has drawn interest from contenders seeking reliable arms for the stretch run. His versatility, capable of starting or pitching out of the bullpen, makes him a valuable asset for any playoff-bound team.

For the Reds, Martinez’s value lies in his expiring contract and the potential return he could fetch. With Hunter Greene, Nick Lodolo, and Brady Singer anchoring the rotation, Cincinnati could afford to move Martinez if it means shoring up weaknesses elsewhere, particularly in the bullpen or outfield. The Yankees and other contenders have reportedly shown interest, viewing Martinez as a plug-and-play solution for rotation gaps.

Article Continues Below

Dealing Martinez would not only clear salary but also open opportunities for younger pitchers to step into bigger roles. The Reds could target prospects or controllable big-league talent in return, helping to balance their roster for both the present and future. With his contract set to expire and his value peaking, Martinez is a logical candidate to be moved before the deadline.

Austin Hays

Acquired to bolster the outfield, Austin Hays has provided steady, if unspectacular, production for the Reds in 2025, especially with his stints on the Disabled List. With a contract running through 2026 and a reasonable salary, Hays is an appealing trade target for teams seeking a right-handed bat with defensive versatility. While he’s been a useful piece, the Reds’ outfield mix remains crowded, especially with TJ Friedl, Will Benson, and the potential for young prospects to earn more playing time.

Hays’ track record as a league-average hitter and solid defender gives him value on the market, particularly for clubs in need of outfield depth. For Cincinnati, moving Hays could free up at-bats for younger players and create roster flexibility, while also bringing back a useful arm or prospect. His affordable contract enhances his trade appeal, making him a prime candidate to be dealt if the Reds look to retool on the fly.

With the Reds’ offense struggling for consistency and the team hovering around .500, trading Hays could help them address more pressing needs without sacrificing their playoff hopes. His departure would not cripple the lineup, and the return could help solidify the roster for a late-season push.

As the trade deadline nears, the Reds must make tough decisions to optimize both their current roster and future competitiveness. Noelvi Marte, Nick Martinez, and Austin Hays represent three active roster players whose trade value could help Cincinnati address key weaknesses, acquire young talent, or clear the way for emerging stars. By moving these players, the Reds can remain competitive in 2025 while building a stronger foundation for the seasons ahead.