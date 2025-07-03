In a much-needed 8-4 win to avoid a sweep in their three-game series against the Boston Red Sox, the Cincinnati Reds witnessed a defining moment from shortstop Matt McLain — a play that drew high praise from manager Terry Francona, who called it true “winning baseball.”

After missing all of 2024 with a shoulder injury, McLain is steadily rounding into form. He went 2-for-4 at the plate with a double, walk, and stolen base, and is now hitting .309 over his last 15 games. But it wasn’t just his offense that made the difference Wednesday. In the bottom of the seventh inning, with the Reds clinging to a 5-4 lead, Romy Gonzalez ripped a ball down the left field line.

The Reds’ official X account (formerly Twitter) shared the moment, showing Francona smiling as he recounted the clutch defensive play by the Reds’ shortstop against his old team.

“I gotta say like my funnest moment of the night, was when Hayes tried to get that ball and you look up and (T.J.) Friedl and Mac (Matt McLain) are surrounding it? To me, that’s, that’s baseball.”

The two-time World Series champion with the Red Sox (2004 and 2007) had a reaction that spoke volumes — this wasn’t just a flashy moment. It was a smart, instinctive, high-IQ play, the kind that only special players make. The type of effort that truly defines winning baseball. Francona’s praise carries weight not only because of his Hall of Fame-caliber resume, but because it underscores McLain’s growing reputation as a cornerstone piece for the Reds.

The Reds, now 45-42 after the win, remain in the thick of the postseason hunt. They trail the Cubs by 6.5 games in the NL Central, and with playoff odds already stacked against them, every win matters. That’s what made Christian Encarnacion-Strand’s grand slam so crucial — and why McLain’s defensive gem stood out as the game’s turning point.

McLain’s play was emblematic of a team refusing to fold, even after tough losses in Games 1 and 2 of the series. His ability to contribute both at the plate and in the field is a reminder of his 2023 breakout campaign, where he slashed .290/.357/.507.

As the Reds open their next series on the road against the Philadelphia Phillies, plays like these could be the difference between staying alive or slipping out of postseason contention. With Andrew Abbott set to take the mound and McLain seemingly back in form, Cincinnati has reason to believe this stretch could shift the trajectory of their season. In a year shaped by injuries, emerging talent, and razor-thin margins in the standings, it's moments of pure effort and awareness that embody winning baseball—and plays like McLain’s might be what keeps the Reds in the hunt.

