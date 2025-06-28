The Cincinnati Reds were handed a blowout loss by the New York Yankees on Thursday. After Cincinnati's walk-off win earlier this week, they left the series with a lot to prove after the loss on Thursday. On Friday, though, Terry Francona's team returned the favor against the San Diego Padres. Reds first baseman Spencer Steer led the way, hitting three home runs, two against Dylan Cease.

The fourth-year pro tagged Cease in the second and fourth innings. His third homer of the game was off Yuki Matsui in the fifth, a 364ft. moon shot.

Steer's three home-run game is the eighth of its kind this season. His performance puts him on a list featuring Aaron Judge, Jose Ramirez, and Kerry Carpenter. Steer does not have the same reputation as those All-Stars. However, he proved on Friday that he is a key piece of the Reds' offense.

With Cincinnati's star, Elly De La Cruz, turning down the Home Run Derby, Steer can submit Friday's performance as his audition tap. His three home runs give him 11 on the season. The feat is more impressive considering who he did it against. Cease is one of the best pitchers in the National League, and Steer made quick work of him, twice.

Steer's performance comes at a great time for the Reds. Francona's team has been within arm's reach of their rivals in the NL Central all season. With the St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers making their push to catch the Chicago Cubs, the Reds must keep pace.

Winning their division is the cleanest path to the postseason for Cincinnati. The Reds have not been to the playoffs since the shortened season in 2020. With the emergence of Chase Burns, Francona might have a team capable of making it to the postseason and surprising people like the Detroit Tigers did in 2024.

Steer's dominance against the Padres is a great way to start the Reds' regular season series against San Diego. His team hopes that they can keep the momentum going and ride it all the way to the top of their division.