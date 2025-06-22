The Cincinnati Reds aren’t wasting time. Just days before a marquee series against the New York Yankees, the Reds called up their top pitching prospect, 2024 second overall pick Chase Burns.

The 22-year-old has dominated at every level this season, and now he’s getting his shot on one of baseball’s biggest stages. Burns has been nothing short of electric, and on Tuesday, he’s set to make his MLB debut at Great American Ball Park.

After the MLB Draft, Burns signed with the Reds for $9.25 million, breaking the signing bonus record previously set by Paul Skenes the year before. He began his professional career with the High-A Dayton Dragons, where an impressive three-game stint earned him a quick promotion to Double-A Chattanooga. After eight dominant outings with the Lookouts, he moved up to Triple-A Louisville. Just two games later, he punched his ticket to the big leagues.

Burns has been unstoppable at the minor league levels. In just 66 innings across three affiliates, he racked up 89 strikeouts with only 13 walks and a dominant 1.77 ERA. His fastball sits comfortably in the mid-90s, while his sharp, biting slider keeps hitters off balance. Most impressive, though, is his poise. Despite his age, he pitches like a seasoned veteran, not a rookie fresh out of the draft.

Meanwhile, the rotation for the Reds is reeling. Injuries to Hunter Greene, Rhett Lowder, and Wade Miley have created glaring holes. Into that void steps Burns. And while he’s young, he’s not just a short-term solution. The Reds genuinely believe the top prospect can anchor their rotation for years to come, and possibly help turn their season around right now.

Of course, Tuesday won’t be easy. Chase Burns and the Reds will face a Yankees lineup loaded with power, headlined by Aaron Judge. But the Reds are betting on his composure and raw talent to carry him through. They’re not just looking for a stopgap; the Reds are looking for a spark, and Burns might be exactly that.

Ultimately, this promotion is more than just a roster move. It’s a message. For Cincinnati, the future isn’t coming later, it’s stepping onto the mound tomorrow.