The Cincinnati Reds pulled off one of their most thrilling wins of the season Tuesday night, walking off the New York Yankees 5-4 in extra innings. But the spotlight, and the rollercoaster of emotions, belonged to Elly De La Cruz.

Spencer Steer ripped a base hit into left-center, scoring Matt McLain from third to tie the game at 4-4. De La Cruz, who had reached second, seemed to think the game was over and pulled up, a surprising move from one of the league’s fastest players. But just moments later, the shortstop redeemed himself by scoring the winning run on Gavin Lux’s walk-off single, turning a brief lapse into a hero moment.

Tulsa Drillers’ Dillard Barnhart shared a clip on X, formerly Twitter, calling out the mistake.

At the time, it looked like a costly mental lapse — especially for a player known for elite speed and instinct. But moments later, Gavin Lux came up clutch. With the bases loaded and one out, the former Dodgers infielder delivered a line drive over the infield, sealing the walk-off win.

The Reds, who were 0-30 when trailing after six innings this season, snapped that drought behind late heroics from Christian Encarnacion-Strand, who tied the game in the seventh with a three-run double. Then came Lux’s moment in the 11th, giving Cincinnati its third straight win and keeping them firmly in the NL Central race.

Reds rookie Chase Burns, the No. 2 pick in last year’s MLB draft, also made his debut and didn’t disappoint. He became the first pitcher in expansion-era history to strike out the first five batters of his career, ending with 8 Ks over five solid innings.

Burns’ electric debut provided a crucial boost for a pitching staff in flux. His poise on the mound helped steady the game early, setting the tone for the comeback. For a team fighting to stay in the NL Central race, his performance offered both immediate impact and long-term promise.

Despite an early 3-0 lead by the Yankees, powered by Ben Rice and Anthony Volpe, the Reds showed serious resilience. The victory keeps Cincinnati just 4.5 games behind the division-leading Chicago Cubs, with another shot at a sweep on Wednesday.ml