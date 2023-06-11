The rosters for this year's HBCU Swingman Classic at Seattle's MLB All-Star Game were announced Friday afternoon by MLB's Youth Development Foundation.

The game is set to take place on Friday, July 7, at 10:30 p.m. ET and will air on MLB Network. Here's a look at the rosters for the contest:

Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. was at the forefront of the creation of this event. This is the first year of the HBCU Classic, and baseball's midsummer classic adds another day of exciting festivities.

“It gives an opportunity for these guys to be seen; plus they want to continue their baseball career like everyone else,” Griffey said during MLB Network's roster reveal event. “This is an opportunity for these guys to be out there on a big stage, to have some fun with some guys who played the game at a high level and learn some things.”

The teams consist of Division I's best HBCU players across the country. While not all of these guys will end up playing at the next level —which Griffey noted — it's still a unique opportunity for these players, sort of like the NBA's Rising Stars Game.

The game is actually hosted two days before the All-Star break officially begins for the big-league guys. The Home Run Derby will be on Monday, July 11, and the All-Star Game the following night.

HBCU alumni will make up the coaching staffs for the teams, as well as Ken Griffey Sr. and Andre Dawson, who hosted the Andre Dawson Classic in New Orleans earlier this year in celebration of Black History Month.