The Texas Rangers drastically improved their chances of making a run at the American League West on Thursday, pulling off a blockbuster trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Rangers acquired right-handed starting pitcher Merrill Kelly, who is having another stellar year, for three prospects.

Texas sits five games back of the division-leading Houston Astros with two months left to play in the regular season.

It is just the latest in several moves as MLB's trade deadline nears at 3 pm ET.

This is a developing story with more to follow.