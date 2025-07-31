The Texas Rangers drastically improved their chances of making a run at the American League West on Thursday, pulling off a blockbuster trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Rangers acquired right-handed starting pitcher Merrill Kelly, who is having another stellar year, for three prospects.

Texas sits five games back of the division-leading Houston Astros with two months left to play in the regular season.

It is just the latest in several moves as MLB's trade deadline nears at 3 pm ET.

This is a developing story with more to follow.

More MLB News
Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) looks on against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning at loanDepot Park.
MLB rumors: Marlins want this Yankees prospect in potential Sandy Alcantara, Edward Cabrera tradeZachary Weinberger ·
Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher David Bednar (51) delivers a pitch against the San Francisco Giants during the ninth inning at Oracle Park. Yankees emerge as front-runners in David Bednar trade talks with Pirates ahead of MLB trade deadline.
MLB rumors: Yankees pursuing David Bednar trade with Pirates as ‘front-runners’Yasmin Edañol ·
Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr. (88) looks on during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Rate Field.
MLB rumors: White Sox unlikely to trade Luis Robert Jr.Zachary Weinberger ·
St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Ryan Helsley (56) celebrates with catcher Pedro Pages (43) after the Cardinals defeated the San Diego Padres at Busch Stadium. Tigers pursued Ryan Helsley before Mets deal as the MLB trade deadline nears the end.
MLB rumors: Tigers discussed Ryan Helsley trade before Mets dealYasmin Edañol ·
Cleveland Guardians left fielder Steven Kwan (38) takes a lead off third base in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Progressive Field.
1 last-minute trade Cincinnati Reds must complete before 2025 deadlineBrayden Haena ·
Washington Nationals right fielder Alex Call (17) hits the ball into play against the Detroit Tigers during the seventh inning at Nationals Park.
MLB rumors: Veteran Nationals outfielder emerges as trade target for PhilliesZachary Weinberger ·