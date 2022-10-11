Jeff Passan roasts Ben Verlander for Shohei Ohtani obsession as Justin Verlander gets shelled vs. Mariners

Two renowned MLB reporters got into a bit of a Twitter feud on Tuesday as ESPN’s Jeff Passan and Fox Sports’ Ben Verlander (brother of Justin Verlander) got into a wild exchange on the social media app. After Passan reported on Justin Verlander’s struggles against the Mariners in ALDS Game 1, the ESPN reporter took a jab at Ben Verlander over his bizarre obsession with Shohei Ohtani.

Grab a step stool and say it to my face Jeffey boy pic.twitter.com/1wnFNRyKS2 — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) October 11, 2022

Verlander then replied by attempting to make fun of Passan’s height. Rather than back down, Passan, like the short king he is, stepped things up a notch and went scorched earth on Verlander in a since-deleted tweet. Fortunately, we have the receipts:

Oh. My. God.

Passan pulled no punches with his hilarious retort to Verlander, and while he’s since deleted the tweet, the internet will never forget the bodybag he put Ben Verlander into.

For those unfamiliar, Verlander is one of the biggest Shohei Ohtani supporters out there, prompting Passan to take the shot at him on Twitter.

pic.twitter.com/vUGXBMz9hr — Baseball Images that Precede Unfortunate Events (@UnfortunateMLB) October 11, 2022

While Ben Verlander was feuding with Jeff Passan on Twitter, his brother was struggling in Game 1 of the ALDS. The Astros’ starter was chased out of the game after just 4.0 innings, having surrendered 10 hits, six runs, and one walk while striking out three batters. It was not the start Astros fans were hoping for, and his brother getting annihilated online makes that two tough scenes for the Verlander household on Tuesday.

Props to Ben Verlander for wearing this L on his chin, however. When it was all said and done, he chimed in once more, seemingly accepting his fate after the exchange with Passan.

Tweets this* Opens Twitter again* pic.twitter.com/2bMx4Lo1xV — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) October 11, 2022

Truly, a bizarre but memorable day for MLB Twitter.