The Houston Astros are 1-5 in their last six games, as the team experienced a little skid right before the MLB All-Star break. It is a tad concerning, however, manager Joe Espada is maintaining positivity for the second half of the regular season.

When asked about the recent skid, Astros manager Joe Espada focused more on the positives regarding the team, according to Greg Rajan of The Houston Chronicle. Houston was one of the hottest teams in the first half of the season, and Espada is seemingly happy with his team's performance so far this season.