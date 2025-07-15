Astros’ Joe Espada to ‘focus on the positives’ despite pre-All-Star break skid

Houston Astros manager Joe Espada shares an official statement about the team amid the MLB All-Star break.

By

Benedetto Vitale

Apple News LogoSubscribe
Google News LogoFollow Us
Houston Astros manager Joe Espada (19) smiles in the dugout before the game against the Chicago Cubs at Daikin Park.

The Houston Astros are 1-5 in their last six games, as the team experienced a little skid right before the MLB All-Star break. It is a tad concerning, however, manager Joe Espada is maintaining positivity for the second half of the regular season.

When asked about the recent skid, Astros manager Joe Espada focused more on the positives regarding the team, according to Greg Rajan of The Houston Chronicle. Houston was one of the hottest teams in the first half of the season, and Espada is seemingly happy with his team's performance so far this season.

“It's a long season and I am going to focus on the positive, which is we had a really strong first half,” said Astros manager Joe Espada. “These guys have fought really hard, with a lot of adversity and a lot of injuries. A lot of people have contributed to put us in this position. I'm going to enjoy that the next four days.”

That's likely the right outlook for the Astros, as the team is still in first place in the AL West. Houston is five games ahead of the second-placed Seattle Mariners, giving them a decent lead in the division. For now, though, the club will enjoy a little mid-season vacation with the All-Star break in full swing.

The Astros are in a prime position to make a serious playoff push in the back half of the season. So, that's likely why Joe Espada is remaining positive about the team's situation. Due to how well Houston is playing, it's possible the front office looks to make a big trade before the July 31 deadline. But only time will tell if the franchise does manage to make a move.

Look for the Astros to get back on track after the All-Star break. Houston is slated to take on the Mariners in a three-game series that begins on Friday, July 18. Winning that series will only elongate Houston's lead in the AL West.

More Houston Astros News
Xavier Neyens is drafted by the Houston Astros with the 21st pick during the first round of the MLB Draft at The Coca-Cola Roxy.
Astros’ draft pick sparks buzz after savage 2022 shot at Yankees resurfacesDylan Fine ·
Houston Astros starting pitcher Cristian Javier (53) delivers a pitch during the fourth inning against the Oakland Athletics at Minute Maid Park.
Astros GM gives laundry list of pitching injury updatesBrayden Haena ·
image thumbnail
Why Isaac Paredes dropped out of All-Star Game after replacing Jose RamirezBrayden Haena ·
Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena (3) at bat in the second inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Daikin Park.
Will Astros’ Jeremy Pena return from injury right after All-Star break?Abdullah Imran ·
Houston Astros center fielder Jake Meyers (6) reacts after hitting a double during the eighth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Daikin Park.
Astros OF Jake Meyers’ ‘minimum’ injury timetable revealedAbdullah Imran ·
Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) reacts after flying out during the sixth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Daikin Park.
Astros GM reveals when Yordan Alvarez could start swinging againJackson Stone ·

Benedetto Vitale has nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, with expertise in covering the NFL, NCAA Football, NBA, and UFC. The Oregon alumni resides in Corvallis, Oregon, and has previous bylines at BroBible and Athlon Sports.

You may also like
Astros SS Mauricio Dubón punishes Rangers with solo homerAstros SS Mauricio Dubón punishes Rangers with solo homer
Jeremy Pena gets encouraging injury update ahead of All-Star GameJeremy Pena gets encouraging injury update ahead of All-Star Game
Astros call up top prospect for Rangers seriesAstros call up top prospect for Rangers series
Astros trade proposal lands Royals aceAstros trade proposal lands Royals ace
MLB rumors: Jeff Passan makes bold Astros trade suggestion despite bad farm systemMLB rumors: Jeff Passan makes bold Astros trade suggestion despite bad farm system
The superstar rookie reminding the Astros of Carlos CorreaThe superstar rookie reminding the Astros of Carlos Correa
Predicting Astros’ next big trade before deadlinePredicting Astros’ next big trade before deadline
Amid tragic flood, survivor credits Astros for saving his lifeAmid tragic flood, survivor credits Astros for saving his life
Astros do their part with massive donation to flood relief effortAstros do their part with massive donation to flood relief effort
Astros’ Jose Altuve breaks Hack Wilson’s home run record in win vs. DodgersAstros’ Jose Altuve breaks Hack Wilson’s home run record in win vs. Dodgers
Astros’ Josh Hader keeps perfect save streak alive vs. DodgersAstros’ Josh Hader keeps perfect save streak alive vs. Dodgers
Jose Altuve reveals personal philosophy after Astros’ 2nd straight win over DodgersJose Altuve reveals personal philosophy after Astros’ 2nd straight win over Dodgers
Joe EspadaMLB All-Star Game