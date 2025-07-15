The Houston Astros are 1-5 in their last six games, as the team experienced a little skid right before the MLB All-Star break. It is a tad concerning, however, manager Joe Espada is maintaining positivity for the second half of the regular season.
When asked about the recent skid, Astros manager Joe Espada focused more on the positives regarding the team, according to Greg Rajan of The Houston Chronicle. Houston was one of the hottest teams in the first half of the season, and Espada is seemingly happy with his team's performance so far this season.
“It's a long season and I am going to focus on the positive, which is we had a really strong first half,” said Astros manager Joe Espada. “These guys have fought really hard, with a lot of adversity and a lot of injuries. A lot of people have contributed to put us in this position. I'm going to enjoy that the next four days.”
That's likely the right outlook for the Astros, as the team is still in first place in the AL West. Houston is five games ahead of the second-placed Seattle Mariners, giving them a decent lead in the division. For now, though, the club will enjoy a little mid-season vacation with the All-Star break in full swing.
The Astros are in a prime position to make a serious playoff push in the back half of the season. So, that's likely why Joe Espada is remaining positive about the team's situation. Due to how well Houston is playing, it's possible the front office looks to make a big trade before the July 31 deadline. But only time will tell if the franchise does manage to make a move.
Look for the Astros to get back on track after the All-Star break. Houston is slated to take on the Mariners in a three-game series that begins on Friday, July 18. Winning that series will only elongate Houston's lead in the AL West.