The Houston Astros center fielder, Jake Meyers, will miss at least three weeks due to a right calf strain, according to general manager Dana Brown. The injury occurred when Meyers attempted to return to the field on July 9 against the Cleveland Guardians.

Despite already dealing with leg issues before the game, he was placed in the lineup, only to limp off during warm-ups. He was officially placed on the 10-day injured list on July 11, but the recovery period is expected to extend well beyond that.

Speaking on the team's flagship radio station, SportsTalk 790, Brown expressed uncertainty around Meyers' return.

“It’s hard to put a timeline on it. Sometimes these things heal a lot quicker than others. It’s definitely going to be more than three weeks.”

He added that Meyers will be out “at the very minimum, three-plus weeks,” making his return unlikely before early-to-mid August.

The injury is a significant blow to a team already battling a series of injuries throughout the season. But, despite this, the Astros remain in contention atop the AL West. However, losing Meyers, who was amid a career-best season, will test their depth.

Prior to the injury, 29-year-old Meyers was hitting .308/.369/.405 with three home runs over 89 games in 2025. His .774 OPS ranked fourth on the Astros roster. Known for his consistent defense, Meyers has been a key contributor in center field during Houston’s strong campaign. This marks another chapter in a career that has seen highs and setbacks alike.

Drafted in the 13th round of the 2017 MLB Draft, Meyers made his MLB debut in 2021 and has slowly carved out a vital role. In the 2024 season, he played a career-high 148 games, hitting .219 with 13 home runs and 61 RBIs, while defensively leading AL center fielders with a .997 fielding percentage and finishing second in total zone runs.

Earlier in the 2025 season, Meyers hit a milestone performance on May 3 against the White Sox, collecting 2 home runs, 1 triple, and 1 double, tying a club record with 13 total bases and recording a career-high seven RBIs in a single game.

His absence leaves a gap in the offense and defense as the Astros continue their postseason push. With the All-Star break providing a small window for recovery, the team hopes to see Meyers return in form sometime in August, although Brown's cautious tone suggests a longer timeline remains a possibility.