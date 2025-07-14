The Houston Astros received both promising and measured news regarding the injury status of All-Star shortstop Jeremy Pena.

Ahead of the All-Star break, Astros GM Dana Brown provided a positive update on Pena’s status, according to Chandler Rome of The Athletic.

“Asked if Jeremy Peña could return for the Seattle series after the All-Star break,” Rome writes, “Astros GM Dana Brown told the team’s pregame radio show, ‘that’s a little early,’ but Peña isn’t far off.”

Pena, who sustained a rib fracture on June 27 after being hit by a pitch, was placed on the 10-day injured list. Prior to the injury, he was in the midst of a career-best offensive campaign, slashing .322/.867 with 11 home runs. His performance not only earned him a career-first All-Star selection but also positioned him as Houston’s top offensive contributor amid injury challenges to stars like Yordan Alvarez. Pena had also led Major League Baseball in infield hits with 31.

Pena’s absence has created a noticeable void in the Astros’ lineup. His bat had powered the team to the top of the AL West, and his defensive capabilities at shortstop are elite.

Pena has continued to add to his accomplishments in 2025. Between April 8-23, he posted a career-high 14-game hitting streak, hitting safely in 23 of 24 games. On May 14, he delivered a four-hit performance, including a go-ahead RBI single in the eighth inning against the Royals. He notched his 500th career hit on May 22 with a two-run triple off George Kirby.

In 2024, Pena hit .266/.308/.394 with 15 home runs, 70 RBIs, and 20 stolen bases in 602 at-bats. Notably, he led Major League Baseball with 31 infield hits, highlighting his speed and contact ability. On defense, he played a league-leading 150 games at shortstop, topping AL shortstops in putouts (200), assists (362), and double plays turned (89), while ranking third in errors (14).

The 27-year-old has seen his career take off quickly since his MLB debut in 2022, when he became the first rookie shortstop in MLB history to win both the Gold Glove and World Series MVP awards. That same year, he also claimed the ALCS MVP and hit the decisive 18th-inning home run to clinch the ALDS sweep over the Mariners. Pena’s postseason heroics and 22 home runs in the regular season placed him firmly in the Astros’ long-term plans.