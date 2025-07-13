It's been a strong season thus far for the Houston Astros, who currently sit with an impressive record of 56-39 ahead of Sunday afternoon's series finale at home against the Texas Rangers. Making matters even more impressive for the Astros is the amount of injuries that the team has dealt with this year, including to outfielder Yordan Alvarez, who has been out of the lineup for over two months with a hand injury.

However, recently, the team got a positive update regarding arguably their best power hitter in Alvarez from general manager Dana Brown, as reported by Brian McTaggart of MLB.com, who noted that Alvarez will be re-evaluated on Thursday.

“I think once that’s over, the doctor could potentially clear him to start swinging the bat. As long as Yordan feels good, we’re going to try to expedite his return,”  said Brown.

Brown also noted that Alvarez has “absolutely no pain in his hand.”

Alvarez last took the field for the Astros on May 2, just weeks into the 2025 MLB season.

It's certainly an optimistic outlook for the Astros, who are hoping to get one of their best players back after a prolonged injury absence.

Alvarez played a crucial role in the Astros' most recent World Series victory, which occurred in the 2022 season against the Philadelphia Phillies. The team hasn't made it back to the game's biggest stage in the two years since.

Helping out matters for Alvarez's recovery is the fact that the MLB All-Star break will be upon us following Sunday's game with the Rangers, which will help the team buy their star some time to continue to recover and hopefully be back in the lineup shortly after play resumes.

In any case, after the All-Star break concludes, the Astros will next take the field for a road series against the Seattle Mariners beginning July 18.

More Houston Astros News
image thumbnail
Astros SS Mauricio Dubón punishes Rangers with solo homerBrayden Haena ·
Jun 18, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena (3) reacts after hitting a single against the Athletics in the seventh inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
Jeremy Pena gets encouraging injury update ahead of All-Star GameMike Gianakos ·
Houston Astros infielder Brice Matthews (86) throws to first base against the Toronto Blue Jays in the fifth inning during spring training
Astros call up top prospect for Rangers seriesGuillermo Guajardo ·
astros, astros trade, royals
Astros trade proposal lands Royals aceGarrett Kerman ·
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Seth Lugo (67) pitches to the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at T-Mobile Park.
MLB rumors: Jeff Passan makes bold Astros trade suggestion despite bad farm systemZachary Weinberger ·
Houston Astros right fielder Cam Smith (11) points toward the dugout after hitting a single during the third inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Daikin Park.
The superstar rookie reminding the Astros of Carlos CorreaZachary Weinberger ·