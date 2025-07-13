It's been a strong season thus far for the Houston Astros, who currently sit with an impressive record of 56-39 ahead of Sunday afternoon's series finale at home against the Texas Rangers. Making matters even more impressive for the Astros is the amount of injuries that the team has dealt with this year, including to outfielder Yordan Alvarez, who has been out of the lineup for over two months with a hand injury.

However, recently, the team got a positive update regarding arguably their best power hitter in Alvarez from general manager Dana Brown, as reported by Brian McTaggart of MLB.com, who noted that Alvarez will be re-evaluated on Thursday.

“I think once that’s over, the doctor could potentially clear him to start swinging the bat. As long as Yordan feels good, we’re going to try to expedite his return,” said Brown.

Brown also noted that Alvarez has “absolutely no pain in his hand.”

Alvarez last took the field for the Astros on May 2, just weeks into the 2025 MLB season.

It's certainly an optimistic outlook for the Astros, who are hoping to get one of their best players back after a prolonged injury absence.

Alvarez played a crucial role in the Astros' most recent World Series victory, which occurred in the 2022 season against the Philadelphia Phillies. The team hasn't made it back to the game's biggest stage in the two years since.

Helping out matters for Alvarez's recovery is the fact that the MLB All-Star break will be upon us following Sunday's game with the Rangers, which will help the team buy their star some time to continue to recover and hopefully be back in the lineup shortly after play resumes.

In any case, after the All-Star break concludes, the Astros will next take the field for a road series against the Seattle Mariners beginning July 18.