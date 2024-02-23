For the first time in his big league career, Joey Votto is a free agent. He's not back with the Cincinnati Reds after 17 seasons with the organization and with Spring Training underway, he remains unsigned.
Whether that's bothering Votto or not is unknown, but this video he posted on Friday made it feel like the Canadian wants to be helping out some MLB club.
Poor Votto going through car washes instead of taking ground balls and hitting BP in Spring Training. That thick beard is also a new look for him. The Reds declined his hefty $20 million player option this offseason given his decline in play and injuries, ultimately deciding to buy him out for $7 million. Cincinnati made it clear they probably weren't going to reunite with Votto but did say they'd love for him to be part of the organization when he does retire.
While the Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Angels were two ball clubs that showed interest in Joey Votto, nothing was concrete. The veteran hit just .202 last year in 65 games, missing a ton of time with a shoulder issue. He also suited up only 91 times in 2022, slashing a mere .205. The production isn't there, but Votto is still a legendary player who could surely be a bench piece and/or a veteran presence for a franchise across the Majors.
We'll see if he does end up putting on a new uniform soon here. If not, Joey Votto may be forced into calling it quits.