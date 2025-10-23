The Cincinnati Reds snuck into the playoffs with their 83-79 record. However, after being ousted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Wild Card Series 2-0, changes could be coming on the horizon in Cincinnati.

One option for the Reds would be to trade ace Hunter Greene. While he is one of the more tantalizing players in baseball, a trade would re-stock Cincinnati's farm system with potent talent. Plus, the Reds have a deep rotation with Chase Burns now in MLB.

If Cincinnati truly made Greene available for trade, any team in need of pitching will give them a call. However, they must be weary of his injury history, which is precisely why the Reds could deal him in the first place, via Jim Bowden of The Athletic.

“One reason a trade might be considered is because of Greene’s durability issues; through his first four years in the big leagues, he’s never made 27 starts or pitched 160 innings,” Bowden said. “It’s possible that there is a medical risk that we don’t know about.”

“One thing I do know, if they want to trade him, the Reds could get a huge return with that amount of team control remaining, and the Dodgers, Mets, Red Sox, Yankees, Orioles and Giants are likely to be interested,” he concluded.

Bowden goes on to argue that it would be a, “huge mistake,” for the Reds to move on from Greene. If they're trying to stay in the playoffs long-term, a healthy Greene is more likely to get them there, he believes.

Cincinnati will have to weigh the pros and cons of a potential deal. There's no denying that the right-hander has been electric when on the mound. He was named an All-Star in 2024 after pitching to a 2.75 ERA and a 169/57 K/BB ratio. In 2025, Greene held a 2.76 ERA and a 132/26 K/BB ratio.

Greene would immediately become one of the biggest names on the trade block if made available. But maybe the Reds will agree with Bowden and think that'll be a mistake.