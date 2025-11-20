After making the playoffs in 2025, the Cincinnati Reds aren't looking to give up their spot in the postseason. Signing star designated hitter Kyle Schwarber to a contract would show how serious the Reds are about winning.

Working on their side is the fact Schwarber grew up in Middletown, Ohio. Those hometown ties have put the Reds firmly in the DH race, via Charlie Clifford of WLWT.

“I grew up going to games there, I grew up sitting in the bleachers and watching a lot of games,” Schwarber said. “The kid would be excited, you have your hometown team that's calling.”

At the same time, Schwarber isn't ignoring the business side of baseball.

“Being in the profession and knowing a little bit more of the ins and outs, you always have to listen and keep different options open,” Schwarber said. “See what happens.”

Kyle Schwarber said he and his family will spend a lot of time back home in Middletown in the future. As the NL MVP runner-up gears up for free agency, he spoke with our @Porters_Videos about potential interest from his hometown Reds: pic.twitter.com/jvO1vsF1mZ — Charlie Clifford (@char_cliff) November 20, 2025

Schwarber is expected to draw one of the biggest contracts in this year's free agency. That might be a difficult proposition for a Reds team that has the third-lowest payroll at just over $40 million. If they were going to splurge on a player, the fact Schwarber is from Ohio should only help the franchise's willingness.

The DH's numbers speak for himself, as Schwarber is coming off of a runner-up finish for NL MVP. He hit .240 with 56 home runs and a major league-leading 132 RBIs. Schwarber will be a major addition in whichever lineup he ends up in.

If the Reds are willing to open up the checkbook, perhaps he'll be donning a Cincinnati jersey come 2026. Schwarber at least hasn't ruled out the possibility of coming home.