The Cincinnati Reds are working to return to the postseason in 2026. Cincinnati is making a bunch of moves in free agency, to reshuffle the roster. Cincinnati is keeping relief pitcher Sam Moll, per the New York Post.

Moll pitched for the club in 2025, posting a 6.38 ERA. He appeared in 23 games. The veteran has appeared in more than 200 career Major League Baseball games.

“Sam Moll gets $875,000 plus $150,000 in incentives from the Reds, per source,” MLB.com reporter Mark Feinsand posted to X, formerly Twitter.

The Reds made some other moves to free up roster space.

“The Reds are non-tendering Carson Spiers, Roddery Munoz and Will Banfield, per source,” Feinsand added in a separate post.

Cincinnati reached the Major League Baseball Playoffs this season, after the New York Mets stumbled at the end of the campaign. The Reds made a National League Wild Card Series, before losing to the eventual World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

Cincinnati finished the regular season in third place in the National League Central division. The Reds won 83 regular season games, but trailed the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs.

Terry Francona is turning around the Reds

The 2025 season was Cincinnati's first with Terry Francona as manager. Francona is a veteran skipper who won two World Series titles while managing the Boston Red Sox.

Cincinnati is working to add more depth to the team, with Francona at the helm. The Reds have an ace in starting pitcher Hunter Greene, who has been involved in trade speculation. Greene appears to be staying put for now.

“A minuscule chance he moves. Not quite (Paul) Skenes, but pretty close,” ESPN's Jeff Passan wrote in his offseason preview.

The Reds are expected to look for offense this offseason. A player in the mix is free agent Pete Alonso, who may also re-sign with the New York Mets. Kyle Schwarber is also a possible addition, as the slugger is another free agent.

Time will tell if the Reds can have a successful 2026 season. Cincinnati last won a World Series in 1990.