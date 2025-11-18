With the conversation around New York Mets star Pete Alonso and becoming a free agent, there is no doubt going to be a lot of teams that will try to go after the slugger. As Alonso heads into free agency after being with the Mets, there are a few teams that have been listed that could be top destinations.

In the latest column from MLB insider Jeff Passan of ESPN, he mentions the Boston Red Sox, the Cincinnati Reds, and the Baltimore Orioles as teams that could fit Alonso. Though Passan does not rule out the possibility of returning with his original team in New York.

“Alonso's willingness to play designated hitter offers the sorts of avenues a first-base-only mindset wouldn't,” Passan wrote. “He could stay with the Mets, move up to Boston, bring Cincinnati the big bat it desperately needs or, if Ryan Mountcastle is traded or nontendered, split the first-base and DH jobs in Baltimore with rookie Samuel Basallo, who will also spend plenty of time at catcher.”

Looking specifically into Boston, Bob Nightengale of USA Today would have a similar inkling, even going as far as to say that other general managers in MLB are “predicting the perfect landing spot” for Alonso being the Red Sox.

Despite other teams, the Mets are still the prime spot for Pete Alonso

While the rumors around the Mets and Alonso will continue throughout the winter until a deal is signed anywhere, there is also a strong prediction from many in the baseball world that he should stay in the Big Apple. Mark Feinsand of MLB.com would be one who says that Alondo is a “natura fit” in New York's lineup, as last season, he hit a .272 batting average to go along with 38 home runs and 126 RBIs.

“Alonso and the Mets are back in familiar territory, as the slugger returns to the open market after opting out of the final year of his contract,” Feinsand wrote. “The club’s all-time home run leader, Alonso is a natural fit in the Mets’ lineup, though his return might depend on the length of contract he’s seeking this time around. If he’s looking for more than four years, he may have to find it elsewhere.”

It remains to be seen where Alonso ends up, as there's no denying that fans of each team mentioned would love to have the 30-year-old.