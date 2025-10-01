The Los Angeles Dodgers are off to a roaring start in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series, and superstar Shohei Ohtani is the undeniable headline. The phenom has already launched two home runs against the Cincinnati Reds, including a jaw-dropping 454-foot blast in the sixth inning that sent Dodger Stadium into a frenzy.

That second shot — a 113.4 mph missile off Reds right-hander Patrick Phillips — pushed the clubs’ lead to 8-0 and marked Ohtani’s fifth RBI of the night. Earlier, he opened the scoring with a three-run homer in the first inning, giving the Dodgers an early advantage in this best-of-three series.

His performance has already lit up social media. MLB posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) with a clip of the moonshot and a caption that quickly went viral.

“SHOHEI OHTANI DESTROYS HIS SECOND HOME RUN #POSTSEASON”

The home run barrage adds another chapter to what has already been a remarkable 2025 season for Ohtani. Back in full two-way form, he smashed 55 home runs while also making 14 starts on the mound, posting a 2.87 ERA across 47.0 innings across the regular season. The rare impact he has on both sides of the ball has become central to the Dodgers’ identity — and could take on an even larger role this postseason depending on matchups. Now, he’s bringing that same dominance to October. His performance tonight only strengthens his status as the centerpiece of Dodgers' push for a second straight championship.

As the eighth inning begins, the Dodgers lead the Reds 10-2 behind big nights from Ohtani and Teoscar Hernandez. Ohtani has two solo homers and three RBI, while Hernandez is 3-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI, including a three-run shot in the sixth. Freddie Freeman has scored twice and doubled, and Tommy Edman added a solo blast. With production throughout the lineup, Los Angeles is closing in on a dominant Game 1 win in the Dodgers vs. Reds NL Wild Card opener.