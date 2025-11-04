After sneaking into the playoffs in 2025, the Cincinnati Reds are looking to stay at the postseason table long-term. As the Reds begin crafting their 2026 plans, Cincinnati has already made a major league addition.

The Reds have signed relief pitcher Keegan Thompson to a one-year contract, the team announced. Financial details have not yet been released.

Thompson spent the 2025 season pitching at the Triple-A level for the Chicago Cubs. Over 33 appearances, the right-hander held a 4.50 ERA and an 83/25 K/BB ratio. The Cubs didn't recall his services, however, Thompson caught the eye of an NL Central rival in the Reds.

Helping his cause was Thompson's performance in 2024. Over 24 major league games with the Cubs, the righty held a 2.67 ERA and a 36/18 K/BB ratio. Over his entire four-year MLB career, Thompson has registered a 3.64 ERA and 225/111 K/BB ratio.

Cincinnati finished the 2025 season with the 14th-best bullpen ERA at 3.89. They watched Tony Santillan break onto the scene with 80 appearances, a 2.44 ERA and a 75/29 K/BB ratio. Graham Ashcraft will be another key reliever after posting a 3.99 ERA and a 64/25 K/BB ratio. As the Reds navigate their offseason, their bullpen is sure to go through plenty of changes.

For now, Cincinnati wants to see what they have in Thompson. He has shown considerable potential during his time in the majors. But the fact he spent all of 2025 in Triple-A is telling. While he signed a major league deal, spring training will be a crucial time for Thompson to see if he can stick.

While the Reds made the playoffs, they were quickly ousted in the Wild Card round. Thompson won't singlehandedly change their fortunes. But now he can be apart of Cincinnati's growth.