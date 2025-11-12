While it's early in the MLB free agency cycle, former New York Yankees reliever Devin Williams has already become one of the most prominent names on the market. For all the adversity he faced in 2025, Williams has nonetheless managed to draw attention from roughly a dozen teams, including the Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston Red Sox, and Cincinnati Reds, according to The Athletic’s Will Sammon.

The 31-year-old faced a challenging season in New York following his trade from the Milwaukee Brewers. He finished with a 4.79 ERA over 62 innings with 18 saves, a significant decline from his high-caliber Milwaukee years. During his six seasons with the Brewers, Williams was among baseball’s best relievers, compiling a 1.83 ERA, striking out 375 batters, and averaging three consecutive sub-2.00 ERA campaigns from 2022 to 2024. His signature changeup, nicknamed the “Airbender,” contributed to a 34.7% strikeout rate and nearly 17% swinging-strike rate in 2025.

The Dodgers, coming off back-to-back World Series titles, are interested in Williams as a high-leverage right-handed option. Los Angeles relied on converted starters Emmet Sheehan and Roki Sasaki in late-inning relief during the postseason, while expecting veterans like Tanner Scott, Alex Vesia, Evan Phillips, Brusdar Graterol, and Brock Stewart to return from injury. Williams’ ability to generate strikeouts and his improved matchup in pitcher-friendly Dodger Stadium make him an appealing reclamation project for the reigning champions.

The Red Sox have Williams on their radar, although Aroldis Chapman will continue to close. Boston has a history of investing in multi-year bullpen contracts, such as Kenley Jansen’s two-year, $32 million deal and Chapman’s recent eight-figure extensions. Williams may have stumbled last season, but he still has the tools to shine in high-leverage innings, thanks to his swing-and-miss stuff and nasty changeup.

The Reds, however, remain a more complicated fit. While Cincinnati lost relievers like Emilio Pagan and Nick Martinez this offseason, their budget may limit them to shorter-term deals. Williams would likely demand at least $17 million per season, potentially exceeding the Reds' financial flexibility. Historical splits indicate Williams dominated Cincinnati hitters, holding them to a .098 batting average over 34 matchups while recording 15 saves and striking out 64 in 34 innings.

With one foot still in his prime, Williams is a hot commodity off the mound, offering clubs a chance to add a power arm in the bullpen, heading into 2026.