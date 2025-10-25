The Los Angeles Dodgers have built a dynasty on being aggressive, smart, and opportunistic when championship windows open. With another World Series title within reach and a rotation that's already stacked with Blake Snell, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow, and Shohei Ohtani, adding a fifth ace might seem like overkill. But when an opportunity like Hunter Greene becomes available, the Dodgers should pounce—and here's the perfect trade package to make it happen.

Why the Dodgers Should Target Hunter Greene

There have been several reports out of Cincinnati that the Reds are planning to shop Greene this winter. I have not been able to confirm these reports, nor do I understand why they would want to consider it since they have him under team control through the 2029 season (Greene signed a six-year, $53 million extension in 2023 with a team option for 2029 worth $21 million). Greene has the potential to win a Cy Young Award someday or at the very least finish in the top five.​

One reason a trade might be considered is because of Greene's durability issues; through his first four years in the big leagues, he's never made 27 starts or pitched 160 innings. It's possible that there is a medical risk that we don't know about.​

One thing I do know, if they want to trade him, the Reds could get a huge return with that amount of team control remaining, and the Dodgers, Mets, Red Sox, Yankees, Orioles and Giants are likely to be interested. I think it would be a huge mistake for them to deal Greene, but we can't ignore the rumors because they're so loud and no one is denying them.​​

For the Dodgers, Greene would be an insurance policy for their star-studded rotation and the perfect weapon to deploy in October. At just 26 years old, Greene brings elite stuff—a fastball that averages 99.5 mph and a devastating slider that's become one of the nastiest pitches in baseball. Over the past two seasons, he's posted a 2.75 ERA (2024) and a 2.76 ERA (2025) with strikeout rates exceeding 30%. Despite missing time with injuries, Greene has demonstrated true ace potential when healthy, striking out 132 batters in just 107.2 innings in 2025.​

The Dodgers' rotation is formidable, but depth matters in October, and Greene's contract is remarkably team-friendly. He'll earn just $8.3 million in 2026, $15.3 million in 2027, and $16.3 million in 2028—a bargain for an ace-caliber arm. The Dodgers could deploy a five-man rotation of Snell, Yamamoto, Glasnow, Ohtani, and Greene that would be historically dominant, giving manager Dave Roberts the luxury of picking matchups in the postseason.​

The Perfect Trade Package

The Reds are desperate for offensive help. Cincinnati ranked 17th in batting average (.245), 21st in home runs, and 19th in stolen bases in 2025. Their lineup features multiple players with a wRC+ below 100, including Tyler Stephenson (99), Spencer Steer (97), Will Benson (85), and Ke'Bryan Hayes (82). Meanwhile, the Dodgers have what the Reds need: a deep farm system ranked No. 1 by MLB Pipeline at midseason, loaded with young outfielders and middle infielders.​

Here's the trade proposal that works for both sides:

To Cincinnati:

OF Andy Pages

OF/1B Josue De Paula (Dodgers' No. 1 prospect, MLB No. 12)

SS/3B Alex Freeland (Dodgers' No. 3 prospect, MLB No. 43)

RHP Edgardo Henriquez (MLB-ready bullpen arm)

To Los Angeles:

Article Continues Below

RHP Hunter Greene

This package addresses Cincinnati's most glaring need: impact bats. Andy Pages, 24, is a legitimate big-league regular who posted a .272 batting average with 27 home runs and 86 RBI in 2025. He's under team control through 2030 and provides the Reds with an everyday center fielder who can hit for power and play solid defense. Pages slashed .281/.329/.481 with 11 home runs through June before cooling off, but his breakout season demonstrated he's a capable middle-of-the-order bat.​

Josue De Paula is the crown jewel of this deal. The 20-year-old outfielder is ranked as the Dodgers' top prospect and the No. 12 prospect in all of baseball. Scouts have compared De Paula to Yordan Alvarez, praising his advanced approach and picturesque left-handed swing. He posted a .404 on-base percentage across two levels of Class A ball in 2024, showcasing elite plate discipline and an all-fields approach. While defensive questions remain—he may ultimately land at first base or DH—his offensive upside is tantalizing. De Paula projects as a future middle-of-the-order force with plus hitting ability and above-average power.​

Alex Freeland adds versatility and immediate help. The 23-year-old shortstop slashed .270/.369/.412 at Triple-A Oklahoma City with just one error in 108 chances. He's drawn comparisons to a potential everyday shortstop and provides Cincinnati with insurance for Elly De La Cruz while also capable of playing second or third base. Freeland represents the kind of polished, MLB-ready prospect who could contribute immediately in 2026.​

Edgardo Henriquez is the sweetener—a power arm out of the bullpen who can help the Reds fortify their relief corps while they develop their young starters.​

Why This Trade Makes Sense for Both Sides

For the Dodgers, this is a win-now move that solidifies their rotation for the next three seasons without sacrificing financial flexibility. Greene's contract is an absolute steal compared to what elite starters command on the open market. The Dodgers would still retain outfield depth with Zyhir Hope, Eduardo Quintero, and Mike Sirota in their farm system. They're also graduating Dalton Rushing and have already established a core of Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, and Will Smith.​

For the Reds, this trade addresses their offensive deficiencies while maintaining their pitching depth. Cincinnati would still have Nick Lodolo, Andrew Abbott, Brady Singer, and Chase Burns in their rotation, along with emerging arms like Rhett Lowder and Julian Aguiar. Pages gives them an immediate power bat in center field, De Paula provides a potential franchise cornerstone, and Freeland adds infield versatility. The Reds could use the savings from Greene's contract to pursue additional free agents or extend their young core.​

The trade also aligns with both organizations' competitive windows. The Dodgers are in championship mode now, and Greene gives them an embarrassment of riches in a playoff rotation. The Reds, meanwhile, are building toward sustained contention with Elly De La Cruz, and this package accelerates their offensive development while keeping their pitching depth intact.​

This is the deal that makes both franchises better. The Dodgers get their fifth ace and the deepest rotation in baseball. The Reds get three impact prospects who address their biggest weakness. It's the perfect trade—one that could define both teams' trajectories for the next half-decade.