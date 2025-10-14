The Cincinnati Reds had a solid 2025 season, that ended in a National League Wild Card series loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Cincinnati is looking at how to reshape their roster for 2026. The Reds could end up trading star pitcher Hunter Greene, per a MLB.com report.

“Even after a disappointing postseason debut vs. the Dodgers in Game 1 of the National League Wild Card Series, Greene still could be an attractive trade chip in the Reds' pockets,” Mark Sheldon wrote. “Moving him would free up salary to sign a bat this offseason or bring back a hitter in return, and a change of scenery could benefit him.”

The writer projects that Greene would only be dealt if the Reds could guarantee that they would get some proven offense in return. It wouldn't be a situation where the club would move him, in order to dump salary.

“I don’t want to speculate on anybody that’s going to get traded or not get traded at this point,” team president of baseball operations Nick Krall said to reporters, per the outlet, about Greene's trade potential. “Because we haven’t had any conversations with other clubs, I don’t know what the needs are out there. I don’t know what people are available as well.”

Greene finished the 2025 regular season with a 7-4 record, and a 2.76 ERA. He got shellacked in his postseason appearance against the Dodgers, posting a 15.00 ERA in that outing.

The Reds hope to take the NL Central in 2026

Cincinnati had a strong end to their 2025 season. The club won enough games to put themselves in position for a postseason bid, then achieved it when the New York Mets crumbled near the end of the season.

The Reds finished the regular season with a 83-79 record. It was good enough for third in the National League Central. Team management says improving the defense is a top priority this offseason for the club.

“We were towards the bottom of the league in defense,” Krall said about his 2025 team. “We did a good job with defensive efficiency, but our defensive range and everything could be better across the board.”

Time will tell what moves the Reds make this offseason, to help achieve their goals.