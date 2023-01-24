Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno surprised the baseball world Monday night. He has committed to owning the team in the future and pulled them off the market after exploring options to sell the team.

The Angels reportedly had interest from high-profile bidders. Many expected the Los Angeles franchise to sell for at least $2.5 billion, with the possibility of a sale exceeding $3 billion.

Instead, Moreno returns as owner of the Angels. While fans made their voices heard, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred released a statement of his own on Monday night.

“Despite strong buyer interest in the Angels, Arte Moreno’s love of the game is most important to him. I am very pleased that the Moreno Family has decided to continue owning the team,” Manfred said in his statement.

The Angels have not reached the playoffs since 2014. The Kansas City Royals swept Los Angeles in the ALDS despite the Angels having the MLB’s best regular season record. Kansas City went on to make the World Series in 2014 and win it in 2015.

Los Angeles has missed the playoffs in spite of consistent MVP performances from two of the game’s brightest stars. Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout have shined in an Angels uniform, but have little to show for it.

Moreno’s biggest task as Angels owner involves Ohtani. The two-way superstar is a free agent after the 2023 season, meaning Los Angeles can lose him for nothing on the open market.

Moreno’s stated goal is to bring a World Series home to Los Angeles. Extending Ohtani is the biggest step towards achieving that dream. It remains to be seen if the Angels owner is willing to reach deep into his pockets to retain the former AL MVP.