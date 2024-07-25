It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Athletics-Angels prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Athletics Angels.

The Oakland Athletics and Los Angeles Angels are playing the role of spoiler, and right now, they are succeeding. They are in the lower half of the American League West standings with no shot at the playoffs. They could fold the tent, but they haven't done so. They just made life miserable for the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners. The A's won their series against Houston, and the Angels swept the Mariners in Seattle. Oakland dominated Houston in its two wins, shutting out the Astros once and then scoring eight runs in an easy romp before losing the finale of the series on Wednesday. The Angels' pitching staff took advantage of the injuries to Julio Rodriguez and J.P. Crawford of the Mariners. The Halos limited Seattle to exactly one run in three consecutive games. The Angels swept the M's despite averaging just 3.3 runs per game in the three-game series. It will be fascinating to see if the Angels can continue to pitch at an elite level heading into August. Will this organization unearth a player or two who can become an added piece to the 2025 pitching staff?

Athletics-Angels Projected Starters

Ross Stripling vs. Kenny Rosenberg

Ross Stripling (1-9) has a 5.82 ERA. He hasn't pitched since May 24, and is coming off the 15-day disabled list. Stripling, who was an effective middle and back-end rotation pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays a few years ago, has really struggled since moving to the San Francisco Bay Area. He pitched for the Giants and did not perform especially well. He then moved across the bay to Oakland and has gotten hammered. Will the time off enable Stripling to become a wholly new and different pitcher? The A's really hope Stripling can eat some innings and provide a much more reliable presence in the rotation in the final two months of the season.

Last Start: May 24 versus the Houston Astros: 3 2/3 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 1 HR, 0 BB, 3 K

2024 Road Splits: 5 starts, 26 2/3 IP, 35 H, 18 R, 3 HR, 6 BB, 15 K

Kenny Rosenberg (0-0) has a 6.30 ERA. There isn't a whole lot to go on with Rosenberg, who has made just two long-relief appearances this season in which he was basically asked to wear one for the team and save the bullpen. Now he gets the call in his first start of the season. The Angels could not have pitched any better than they did the past three days in Seattle. Can Rosenberg keep the momentum going, or is this where momentum gets halted?

Last Appearance: Saturday, July 20 versus the Oakland Athletics: 4 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 HR, 1 BB, 3 K

2024 Home Splits: 0 starts, 6 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 2 HR, 3 BB, 4 K

Here are the Athletics-Angels MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Athletics-Angels Odds

Oakland Athletics: -1.5 (+150)

Moneyline: -110

Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (-182)

Moneyline: -106

Over: 9.5 (+116)

Under: 9.5 (-142)

How to Watch Athletics vs Angels

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET/6:40 p.m. PT

TV: NBC Sports California (Athletics) / Bally Sports West (Angels) / MLB Extra Innings

Why The Athletics Could Cover The Spread

The A's face an unproven starter in Kenny Rosenberg. Oakland is playing good baseball and has to like its chances against an Angels team it handled last weekend in Oakland, winning that particular series.

Why The Angels Could Cover The Spread

Ross Stripling has struggled all season long. Coming back from a long injury layoff, one shouldn't expect him to be sharp. Halo pitching has been great. There are many reasons to like Los Angeles here.

Final Athletics-Angels Prediction & Pick

Stay away from this game, because we tell you all the time to not bet on two bad teams.

Final Athletics-Angels Prediction & Pick: Athletics -1.5