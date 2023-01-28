Scott Rolen was recently elected to the MLB Hall of Fame. He revealed the ‘incredible’ advice he received from fellow Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr early in his career which helped to shape his outlook on the game, per MLB.com’s David Adler.

“I was young, and we were playing an exhibition game against the Orioles. I went over, knocked on the clubhouse door, and asked if I could speak to Mr. Ripken (Cal Ripken Jr),” Rolen said. “He gave me some incredible advice: That I hold a place on my team, in the lineup, whether I’m going to be good or not good. That doesn’t matter. There’s some accountability to have for your position on the field and your position in the lineup. … You can have an impact on the outcome of a game by just being there and showing up and doing your job and playing.”

Scott Rolen is thankful to have earned entry into Cooperstown. He’s certainly not taking it for granted. Rolen was one of the best all-around third baseman of the 2000’s decade. He featured an impressive glove at the hot corner which led to 8 Gold Glove Awards. But he was an excellent hitter as well, posting a career OPS of .855.

One has to imagine whether or not Rolen would have enjoyed the career he did without Ripken Jr’s advice. Cal Ripken Jr, who holds the MLB record for consecutive games played, is also remembered as one of the best players in recent memory.

And soon, both Scott Rolen and Cal Ripken Jr will share a plaque in the MLB Hall of Fame.