Scott Rolen was recently elected to the MLB Hall of Fame. Rolen received the opportunity to sign MLB Network’s “Hall of Fame Wall” on Friday, and he made a classy gesture upon signing the storied wall. Rolen decided to place his name next to the late Hall of Fame pitcher Roy “Doc” Halladay.

“I’ll go by my man Doc,” Rolen said.

Halladay is remembered as one of the best pitchers in recent memory. He was elected to Cooperstown in 2019. Scott Rolen and Halladay both played for the Philadelphia Phillies, but were never on the same team.

Rolen broke into the big leagues with the Phillies in 1996 and played in Philly until 2002. Meanwhile, Halladay started his career with the Toronto Blue Jays in 1998. He would remain in Toronto until 2010, when he was dealt to the Phillies.

Hallday finished his career with a 3.38 ERA and over 2,100 strikeouts. His success was especially impressive given the fact that he pitched in both the difficult AL and NL East divisions during his MLB tenure.

The fact that Scott Rolen signed his name next to Hallday’s says a lot about the Hall of Fame pitcher.

Rolen joins Fred McGriff in the 2023 MLB Hall of Fame Class. He narrowly surpassed the 10 percent of the vote needed to remain on the ballot during his first year of eligibility. But his vote percentage continued to increase which ultimately led to this election. Rolen shared a special moment with his family after the news broke that he was headed to Cooperstown.

Rolen and Halladay were two of the best players of their generation.