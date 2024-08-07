Several types of sports fans exist on social media nowadays. While many of them are genuine fans of pro sports and players, others spend their time disrespecting players, whether retired or not. These haters continually invite angry reactions from their targets, and this time the response came from the son of MLB Hall of Famer Tony Gwynn, or “Mr. Padre.” After coming across a post on X, formerly Twitter, that disrespected his father's legacy as a pro baseball player, Tony Gwynn Jr. immediately came to his pops' defense.

The offending post came from an account calling itself “Exploring Baseball History.”

“I probably shouldn't wade into this, but…,” said the post, clearly intending to wade into it. “I think that Tony Gwynn holds a weird place in baseball history. He is probably the most overrated player that just about everyone agrees belongs in the HOF.”

“So you woke up and decided this was the way you wanted to start the day? By trying to knock my pops?” Tony Gwynn Jr. said in response. “The discourse that was being had about my pops and judge, and whoever else must have really gotten under your skin that bad, huh? Hey, I guess everybody's entitled to their opinion. You're in the real small minority though. Carry on.”

Their interaction also drew over a hundred comments defending Tony Gwynn's legacy from any disrespect.

Tony Gwynn Jr. in defense of Tony Gwynn's legacy

After this fiery comeback from the former San Diego Padres outfielder, the “Exploring Baseball History” account conceded the argument.

“Ok, not dragging your dad who I said clearly belongs in the HoF,” the account said. “Making a comment about how I find the discourse around him weird (which obviously he can't control). I am sorry for causing any pain on that front by my poor choice of words.”

“All good my man,” Gwynn Jr. replied under the post. “My intent certainly was not to have everybody at your neck like this. That being said, if you're on here taking shots at my pops or trying to discredit him in anyway and I catch it on day I have time, I'm definitely gonna have something to say.”

The late Tony Gwynn, or “Mr. Padre,” was a former right fielder who played all of his 20 seasons in the MLB for the San Diego Padres. He finished his playing career with a batting average of .338, the highest since Ted Williams, who finished his Boston Red Sox career with a .344 in 1960. Gwynn was elected to the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown on January 9, 2007. The legendary hitter passed away in 2014 of salivary gland cancer.

Meanwhile, Tony Gwynn Jr. played outfielder for the Padres, the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Philadelphia Phillies, and the Milwaukee Brewers. After his retirement, he became a broadcaster for the Dodgers, hosting the Dodger Talk radio show. Currently, Tony Gwynn Jr. is an analyst for the Padres. He has also won an Emmy for his work.