Blake Snell just completely one of the best seasons of his MLB career. Unfortunately for the San Diego Padres, Snell is set to be a free agent this offseason.

However, former MLB outfielder and son of the legend Tony Gwynn, Tony Gwynn Jr. believes the Padres should have no concerns about Snell's upcoming free agency. After putting together such a strong season, Gwynn thinks Snell is prepared to run it back with the Padres, via 97.3 The Fan.

“He wants to return to San Diego,” Gwynn said. “Now, players say that kind of thing all the time. But I think he's genuine in his want to return. The question is, do the Padres have the loot to offer him?”

Entering free agency, Snell will be a big ticket acquisition for any team in need of pitching help. In his 32 starts this season, Snell had a 14-9 record with a 2.25 ERA and a 234/99 K/BB ratio. Snell led the league in ERA and ranked third in strikeouts. He is expected to be one of the finalists for the NL CY Young award.

The Padres currently have the third highest payroll in MLB with at just over $256 million. San Diego might not have the cash for Snell if they're also planning an extension for slugger Juan Soto.

But at least in Tony Gwynn Jr.'s eyes, San Diego is Blake Snell's preferred free agent location. The Padres are still a team with major playoff aspirations. Keeping Snell in town would certainly help those chances. But the Padres better be ready to pay.