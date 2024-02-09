Trevor Bauer is willing to take a major pay cut.

Trevor Bauer hasn't played in the MLB for awhile due to a long suspension that was given to him because of a domestic violence incident. He was suspended by the MLB for 194 games, which is more than one complete season. Now, Bauer has completed his suspension, and he is looking for a MLB team to play for. There are apparently some that are considering, and Bauer is making an intriguing offer to the entire league.

Back before Trevor Bauer was suspended, he was the highest salaried played in the MLB in 2022 as he was making $45 million per year. Now, Bauer is willing to accept the league minimum, which is $740,000, to be able to play again. There are apparently seven to eight teams that in contact with Bauer and his team, but nothing has happened yet.

“This isn’t about the money,” Bauer's agent, Jon Fetterolf said, according to an article from the New York Post. “Really, what he’s looking for is only a chance and an opportunity.”

There's no question that Bauer is one of the best pitchers in the league, but teams around the MLB just don't want to get involved in the off the field drama. During his last season with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Bauer finished with an 8-5 record and a 2.59 ERA. He struck out 137 batters and walked just 37. Bauer is a great pitcher, but we'll see if any MLB teams decide to take the risk and opt to deal with Bauer's past issues.

“I really feel like he’s done everything he can possibly do,” Fetterolf added. “This isn’t a guy charged with a crime. Yes, he was suspended, but he served his suspension.”

The MLB season is just around the corner as Spring Training is about to get underway, and then the regular season gets going at the end of March. The long offseason is almost over. We'll see if Trevor Bauer makes a return to the league, or if he spends another season away from the MLB.