Bauer makes the case for a team to give him a shot.

Trevor Bauer was one of the most dominant pitchers of the last decade. But after a sexual assault allegation in June 2021, Bauer has been out of the game.

After being reinstated from his suspension, the Los Angeles Dodgers moved on from Bauer and he spent this past year pitching in Japan.

Now, with the allegation settled (and neither side admitting wrongdoing), Bauer is hoping to get back into an MLB uniform, and he made his case on social media:

“Blake Snell is going to get hundreds of millions of dollars on a multiyear deal. And he should. He deserves it. For a team that doesn’t want to commit multi years, hundreds of millions of dollars, or many elite prospects for a Cy young award winner, they could sign me for league minimum and pay 0 incremental dollars over what they have to pay to that roster spot anyway. Just another option for teams that want to win and don’t want to break the bank.”

Last month, Bauer discussed changes he's made in his life after what previously occurred.

“I made mistakes. I agreed to do things I shouldn’t have done,” Bauer stated. “I was reckless. It hurt a lot of people along the way. I made things very difficult for Major League Baseball, for the Dodgers, my teammates, my friends, family, people close to me. So, I’ve done a lot of reflecting on that and made a lot of changes in my life to address that. I’m not having casual sexual relationships anymore, for example.”

It remains to be seen if Bauer will get the opportunity he's looking for.