The San Diego Padres are no strangers to bold moves under general manager A.J. Preller, and this offseason could feature more of the same. With the Padres looking to reshape their roster and address potential financial constraints, infielders Jake Cronenworth and Luis Arraez have emerged as possible trade candidates. Both players are valuable assets who could fetch significant returns in a market thin on quality infield options.

Cronenworth has been a steady presence in San Diego’s lineup, offering versatility and a left-handed bat with power. Since debuting in 2020, he’s proven his ability to play multiple positions, including first base, second base, and shortstop, making him a valuable utility player. Cronenworth has also delivered clutch performances in high-pressure situations, contributing to the Padres’ playoff runs in recent years.

Despite his consistency, the Padres may look to move Cronenworth to create financial flexibility. He’s under contract through 2029 after signing a seven-year, $80 million extension in 2023. While his salary is reasonable given his production, trading him would allow San Diego to free up payroll for other needs, such as pitching depth or outfield upgrades.

The Padres are looking to make moves this offseason

Cronenworth’s ability to play multiple positions and his track record as a dependable hitter make him an attractive option for teams in need of infield help. In a thin free-agent market, he could command a strong return, potentially including prospects or MLB-ready talent.

Arraez, the reigning batting champion, joined the Padres via a blockbuster trade with the Miami Marlins last offseason. Known for his exceptional bat-to-ball skills, Arraez has been one of the most consistent hitters in baseball, regularly posting batting averages well above .300.

While Arraez’s offensive profile is unique, the Padres might consider trading him to maximize his value while his stock is at its peak. He’s under team control through the 2026 season, making him an appealing target for teams seeking a reliable hitter to anchor their lineup.

For the Padres, dealing Arraez could address other roster needs, particularly on the pitching side. His high contact rate and ability to play multiple infield positions would make him a hot commodity, ensuring San Diego could secure a significant return.

Preller has never shied away from shaking up the Padres’ roster, and moving Cronenworth or Arraez would be in line with his reputation for aggressive decision-making. Both players are proven contributors, but with the Padres facing payroll concerns and roster gaps, trading one or both could provide the flexibility needed to retool for the 2025 season.

As the offseason unfolds, all eyes will be on San Diego to see if Preller pulls the trigger on another blockbuster move. Whether it’s Cronenworth, Arraez, or another surprising candidate, the Padres are poised to make waves in the trade market once again.