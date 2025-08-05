The San Diego Padres made two key roster moves on Tuesday ahead of the second game in a pivotal four-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The moves came in response to a 6-2 loss in Monday’s opener, as the team looks to strengthen its bullpen and rebound in a matchup that could have major implications in the NL West standings.

The Padres took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share the update, confirming that right-handed pitcher Sean Reynolds has been recalled from Triple-A El Paso, while left-hander JP Sears was optioned to the same affiliate.

“We have recalled RHP Sean Reynolds from Triple-A El Paso and optioned LHP JP Sears to Triple-A El Paso.”

This decision comes as the club continues their push to gain ground on the division-leading Los Angeles Dodgers. Sitting at 62-51, San Diego remains three games back in the NL West standings and has gone 7-3 over its last 10 games, keeping pressure on L.A. With a dominant 36-19 record at Petco Park, the club is looking to maximize its momentum during this home stand.

Reynolds returns to the majors with the expectation of shoring up the bullpen, especially as San Diego battles through injuries to key arms. Starter Michael King remains on the injured list with a shoulder issue, though he’s nearing a return. Meanwhile, Jhony Brito is out for the season following UCL and flexor tendon surgery, thinning the team's options even further.

Sears, who was acquired from the Athletics just before the MLB trade deadline as part of the deal that also brought in Mason Miller, was optioned to Triple-A following Monday’s 6-2 loss to Arizona. In his debut with the club, the left-hander surrendered 10 hits and five earned runs over five innings, recording just four strikeouts. The move appears to be a strategic one, as San Diego looks to recalibrate its bullpen depth during a critical series with playoff implications.

The series against Arizona is especially important given the tight wild card race. Currently in fourth place within the division, the D-backs remain within striking distance, making every matchup a potential swing in postseason positioning. With the Padres boasting a strong home record and a 23-17 mark in their last 40 games, maintaining a sharp bullpen is vital.

Beyond just numbers, these moves reflect a broader strategy. The Padres have continued to rely on internal talent and rotational bullpen arms to manage workloads and matchups. Reynolds' promotion not only helps cover innings but signals a vote of confidence in his development. He could be called upon in high-leverage situations as the club tries to chip away at the Dodgers’ lead.

As the season enters a crucial stretch, how San Diego manages its pitching depth could very well determine its path to October.