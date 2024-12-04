Roki Sasaki is among the top available pitchers in MLB free agency. The Los Angeles Dodgers have been mentioned as a potential suitor for Sasaki, but baseball/sports reporter Francys Romero recently shared an intriguing update involving the San Diego Padres

“Sources: Several industry sources believe the San Diego Padres are in a strong position to land Japanese ace Roki Sasaki,” Romero wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The Padres are looking for a way to compete with the defending champion Dodgers in the National League West. LA features a super-team, but San Diego could make things interesting by signing Sasaki. The Dodgers defeated the Padres in the 2024 National League Division Series, but San Diego made LA work hard to earn the victory.

Sasaki, who many people around the MLB world believe features the ceiling of a true superstar pitcher, could certainly impact a potential postseason series at some point down the road.

This is not the first time the Padres have been mentioned as a possible Sasaki free agency suitor. However, there have not been many reports suggesting that the Padres are in a “strong position” to sign him.

The 23-year-old recorded a stellar 2.35 ERA while pitching in Japan in 2024. He added 129 strikeouts across 111 innings, displaying his extremely high ceiling.

There are a number of teams involved in the Roki Sasaki sweepstakes. This will be more than a competition between the Dodgers and Padres. However, the two ball clubs are seemingly among the favorites. Still, anything can happen.

The Padres will be a team worth keeping close tabs on as free agency continues. It will be interesting to see if San Diego is able to land any other star free agents as well. The Padres were competitive in 2024, but they could use two or three more stars in order to compete with the Dodgers in the NL West.