Shohei Ohtani is focused on playing for a contender in 2024 as his free agency sweepstakes continue to heat up.

While there are several big names on the open market this winter, none is bigger than Shohei Ohtani. He's widely expected to land anywhere but the Los Angeles Angels, with a number of ball clubs looking to sign the two-way superstar.

Speaking about the Ohtani rumors on Monday, MLB insider Jon Morosi revealed there is one big difference between Ohtani's free agency desires right now compared to when he was first posted back in 2017:

“After speaking with people around the industry and those who are familiar with Shohei's thinking, the difference between this free agency and the first time he came to North America is that he's probably less concerned about geography and more concerned about the quality of the team that he's going to.”

That certainly makes sense considering Ohtani just went through years of losing in Los Angeles despite doing everything he could to help the Halos contend. At 29, it's only logical to believe Ohtani wants to be on a winning team that can compete for a World Series title.

As Morosi mentioned, the Los Angeles Dodgers are seen as the favorite the sign Shohei Ohtani. They check both the boxes of being a winning ball club and having more than enough money to pay the Japanese stud handsomely. Plus, he'd get to stay in Southern California.

Even though Ohtani can't pitch in 24′ after undergoing Tommy John, he's still a game-changing player and reportedly has Triple Crown ambitions since he can focus strictly on hitting. The Giants, Cubs, Red Sox, Mets, Yankees, and others have all been linked to Ohtani early on in free agency.