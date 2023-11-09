MLB executives at GM meetings were polled on where they think Shohei Ohtani ends up, and the Dodgers were the favorite.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have consistently been one of the best teams in Major League Baseball in recent years, and they even won a World Series in 2020. The Dodgers were hoping to get back there in this year's playoffs after they had a terrific regular season, but they couldn't get the job done. Los Angeles finished the season with a 100-62 record and they won the NL West, earning them the #2 seed in the National League. The Dodgers were expected to make a deep run, but they were surprisingly swept in the NLDS against the Arizona Diamondbacks. That's not what LA had in mind when they entered the postseason.

Now, the offseason is underway in the MLB, and one of the biggest talking points surrounding the league is Shohei Ohtani. Ohtani has spent his entire MLB career with the Los Angeles Angels, but that time is coming to an end. Ohtani is one of the best to ever play the game, and he never made the playoffs with the Angels. He is going to go to a better team, and the Dodgers seems to have good odds of landing him this offseason.

GM meetings are currently under way, and a poll was taken to see where everyone thought Shohei Ohtani would end up. The Dodgers were the overwhelming favorite, according to an article from MLB.com. Some anonymous execs from across the league shared their thoughts on the situation.

“Like everybody else, I think he ends up staying in Los Angeles, but with the other team there,” An NL executive said. “When the Dodgers have an infatuation with a guy and they’ve made moves that seem like they do, they always get their guy. I would be surprised if that's not where he ends up.”

That exec seems pretty confident, but that isn't the case for everybody.

“I truly don't know,” another exec from the NL said. “I had my own opinion before he got hurt and I truly have no idea where he’s going or what the contract will look like considering the injury. You could tell me he’s going to get $300 million or $800 million and I would say, ‘OK, I could see that.’ It's going to be fascinating.”

That exec is right, it is going to be fascinating. At this point, it does seem like it will be the Dodgers, but you never know. It's going to be an exciting offseason because of this storyline, and if the Dodgers do land Ohtani, they will likely be the favorite to win the World Series next year.