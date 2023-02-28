Max Fried is under team control with the Atlanta Braves through the 2025 season. However, if Fried was hoping for a long-term extension, it doesn’t look like the Braves are ready to oblige.

Fried’s play over the last couple of seasons has him in line for a major contract once he hits free agency. But Atlanta might not be the team to offer it, via MLB.com’s Mark Bowman.

“Would the Braves be one of the teams willing to give Fried more than $30 million per year. Right now, it doesn’t feel like it,” Bowman said. “But things could change based on how he pitches over the next two seasons, and more importantly, how guys such as Spencer Stride, Kyle Wright, Ian Anderson and Michael Soroka fare over the next couple of years.”

Atlanta’s current 2023 payroll of just over $190 million is the eight-highest in the MLB. Signing Fried to a long-term extension would only extrapolate that number. Furthermore, the Braves have numerous impressive pitchers already on staff. With so much talent already, the Braves would be spending beyond their riches to lock Fried up.

But if any Braves’ pitcher has proven themselves in recent years, it’s Max Fried. The Braves’ ace is coming off of a 2022 season in which he recorded a 14-7 record with a 2.48 ERA and a 170/32 K/BB ratio. He finished second in NL Cy Young voting and was named an All Star for the first time in his career.

If he keeps pitching this way, Fried will eventually get a massive bag in free agency. Right now, the Braves don’t seem like the team to offer it. But Fried has been dominant and could force Atlanta’s hand with another strong season.