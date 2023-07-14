The St. Louis Cardinals are reportedly interested in Logan Gilbert of the Seattle Mariners, via Derrick Goold of stltoday.com. St. Louis is expected to sell ahead of the MLB trade deadline and desperately needs to add pitching. It's unclear if the Cardinals would be willing to give up superstars Paul Goldschmidt or Nolan Arenado in a trade involving Gilbert, but this will be a situation to monitor.

Cardinals interested in Logan Gilbert

Logan Gilbert was a top-tier prospect prior to being promoted to the big leagues. At 26-years old, he's been productive for the Mariners. That said, he hasn't necessarily developed into a star just yet.

Gilbert was excellent in 2022, pitching to the tune of a 3.20 ERA. So far in 2023, he owns a 3.66 ERA but a 0.978 WHIP. He's also struck out 106 hitters compared to just 19 walks. It's difficult to refute the fact that Gilbert is underrated.

St. Louis' pitching woes have been well-documented in 2023. In a sense, though, they've been overshadowed by the team's all-around underperformance. Pitching is the Cardinals' most pressing concern though, so it makes sense why Gilbert would be of interest.

The question is whether or not Seattle will be willing to deal big league talent away as a buyer. Perhaps trading for a star like Goldschmidt or Arenado would convince the Mariners to trade a steady young pitcher like Gilbert away. There are no guarantees though.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on the Mariners and Cardinals ahead of the MLB trade deadline as they are made available.