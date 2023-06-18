The St. Louis Cardinals got off to one of the slowest starts in decades this spring, and rumors have been swirling about moving Paul Goldschmidt or Nolan Arenado ahead of the 2023 MLB trade deadline.

For a consistent and prized franchise, the beginning of the 2023 season was anything but ideal for the Cardinals. With unpredictable pitching and a lack of production from their top hitters, they are in a sellers position and teams are inquiring about the stars.

However, the Busch Stadium top brass are privately messaging they have zero interest in such a blockbuster trade, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

“It's a waste of time to even try,” reports Nightengale about the potential of other teams trying to make a deal.

Cardinals legend Albert Pujols recently gave a vote of confidence to the two Cardinals sluggers during a program on MLB Network.

“They battle every play, I've never seen anyone work like that… when you have players like Nolan and Paul, you just need a few months to make up the season,” Pujols raved.

The Cardinals take on the New York Mets in the rubber match of the series on Sunday. They are slight underdogs with youngster Michael Liberatore on the bump. He is in his first full season and struggling slightly with a 5.14 ERA.

St. Louis is looking to turn around its troublesome opening that has found them in last place. The Cardinals are still only eight games back of the first-place Milwaukee Brewers and have a long divisional summer yet to play. If they can activate their All-Star infielders down the stretch like Pujols predicts, they will certainly be in the mix.