As the Cardinals look to bolster their bullpen, St. Louis is trying to take a page out of the Dodgers' playbook.

The St. Louis Cardinals have been active throughout the postseason, looking to bounce back from their disastrous 2023. After adding a trio of starters to their rotation, the Cardinals are now focused on adding to their bullpen.

St. Louis has had ongoing conversations with former Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Ryan Brasier, via Derrick Goold of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch. There is no word on how far those discussions have gone or if a potential contract has been brought up.

Still, the Cardinals know they need some extra help in the later innings. St. Louis' bullpen ranked 23rd in MLB with a 4.47 ERA. Their .257 batting average against ranked 25th while 562 total strikeouts ranked 28th.

Ryan Brasier could be the answer to the Cardinals' concerns. The right-hander had a resurgent campaign after arriving to Los Angeles in June. Over 39 appearances, Brasier held a 0.70 ERA and a 38/10 K/BB ratio. After struggling at the end of his tenure with the Boston Red Sox, Brasier proved he is still a valuable commodity in the pen.

Because of his efforts in Los Angeles, St. Louis isn't the only team interested in signing Brasier. However, the fact that they have had ongoing conversations with the relief pitcher shows that there is some level of mutual interest.

The Cardinals have shown an earnest effort at improving and competing for a playoff spot in 2024. He may not be the biggest name on the market, but Ryan Brasier would be a significant signing. It would both bolster St. Louis' bullpen and get them closer to achieving their turnaround goals.