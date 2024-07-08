After floundering down the stretch of the 2023 MLB campaign and making a stunning managerial switch, the Chicago Cubs' 2024 season was supposed to be about one thing– taking care of unfinished business. Instead, the agenda looks fairly similar.

Disappointment continues to be the norm for this franchise, as it is still in search of its first playoff victory since the 2017 National League Championship Series. The wait for another October W will likely carry on for at least one more year following a rough few months of Cubs baseball.

The 42-49 club sits in last place in the NL Central and trails the San Diego Padres by five and a half games for the final postseason position. A once wide-open Wild Card race is starting to thin as the MLB approaches its All-Star break. Chicago now enters a seven-game road trip against the American League-leading Baltimore Orioles and the rising St. Louis Cardinals.

By the end of this foreboding stretch, ownership could effectively determine that the season is over. The clock is ticking on the Cubbies. If they cannot make a sustained push ahead of the July 30 trade deadline, then a hugely bitter pill may be shoved down the gullet of both the front office and Wrigley faithful.

Management is already bracing itself to say goodbye to some of its payers. Fans would be wise to follow suit.

“The Cubs are telling teams they still remain undecided whether they will be sellers at the trade deadline, but are preparing for a potential sale, with {Cody} Bellinger, Jameson Taillon and Nico Hoerner expected to draw interest,” USA TODAY's Bob Nightengale writes. “It’s hard to believe how things went south on the {North Side} after their 17-9 start.”

Cubs may be tempted to cut their losses

Chicago has invested a great deal into filling out its roster over the last couple of offseasons (ninth biggest payroll in MLB), but its efforts are not being reflected in the standings. President of baseball operations Jed Hoyer could be inclined to change course following the Cubs' recent shortcomings, which in turn would make him a popular guy around the league the next few weeks.

Despite not being the slugger he was in 2023, Bellinger is still batting a respectable .266 with nine home runs and 37 RBIs. The opt-out clauses in his $80 million contract should make him an attractive trade candidate for teams who are looking to solidify their postseason lineups.

Hoerner has been a nationally unheralded but locally treasured fixture on the squad for some time now. His contact-heavy batting style is a refreshing change of pace in today's game and makes him a key presence at the top of the batting order. The problem is, however, the 27-year-old is having a down year (hitting .246 in 82 games). Nevertheless, Hoerner is a former Gold Glover who has a skill set that tends to fit nicely in the postseason.

Pitching is king in October, though. Veteran right-hander Jameson Taillon is putting together a career season, recording a 2.99 ERA and 140 ERA+ in 14 starts for the Cubs this year. There is reason to believe he could run into a second-half slump, but the former No. 2 overall pick should be coveted by multiple front offices that are facing uncertainty in their pitching rotation.

This can all be avoided, however, if Chicago builds off a fruitful end to the week (won three of four games). Cody Bellinger, Nico Hoerner, Jameson Taillon and the entire squad must buckle down if they want to stay put at the MLB trade deadline.