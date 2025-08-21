Following a three-game absence, Kyle Tucker is set to return to the Chicago Cubs' lineup on Thursday against the Milwaukee Brewers, according to Jesse Rogers of ESPN. Tucker had reportedly been previously playing through an injury, but manager Craig Counsell said the outfielder is fine now. It was Tucker's slump that led to his recent benching, and the Cubs are hopeful that the time off will allow Tucker to find his footing at the plate once again.

Tucker addressed the injury he was playing with — a fracture in his right hand — before Thursday's contest.

“I don't know how much it really affected my setup and, like, swing and everything,” Tucker told reporters, via Marquee Sports Network. “It didn't feel great at the time… I just kind of dealt with it. You just make adjustments to go out there and play. I'm sure other people have some things going on, too, that they just play with and make the adjustment. So, it's just kind of how things go.”

Tucker, a 28-year-old who the Cubs acquired from the Houston Astros before the '25 campaign, has endured ups and downs this season. He still earned his fourth All-Star selection, but Tucker's recent slump was far from ideal for a Cubs ball club with serious postseason aspirations.

Overall, the outfielder has slashed .261/.374/.447 across 121 games played. Tucker has also recorded an .821 OPS to go along with 18 home runs, 21 doubles and 25 stolen bases. With Houston, Tucker established himself as one of the best players in the entire league. Although his numbers have seen a decline, Tucker is still producing at a high level.

If Tucker is indeed healthy, he will likely get back on track sooner rather than later. The Cubs currently trail the Brewers by six games in the National League Central division. Winning the division is not out of the question, but it will require a tremendous finish to the season for Chicago and a slump for Milwaukee.

At the very least, the Cubs should be able to clinch a National League Wild Card position.