The Los Angeles Dodgers are going after a couple of big name pitchers ahead of the MLB trade deadline on Tuesday August 1st at 6 p.m. ET, including Detroit Tigers pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez and New York Mets pitcher Justin Verlander.

The report came in today saying, “Dodgers are in hot pursuit of Eduardo Rodriguez now (and have been discussing Verlander),” per Jon Herman of the New York Post.

Dodgers are in hot pursuit of Eduardo Rodriguez now (and have been discussing Verlander). @ByJackHarris reported E-Rod and JV are their top targets. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) August 1, 2023

The Dodgers are seeking out pitching help as they are currently in a historically bad pitching season for the franchise. They have a poor 4.51 ERA, 22nd in the MLB. While the Dodgers still lead the NL West with a 59-45 record, they are hoping a new pitcher will give them a more secure lead and pathway to the playoffs. The San Francisco Giants and Arizona Diamondbacks are right behind them in the standings, with the Giants at 58-49 and the Diamondbacks at 57-50.

The Dodgers are hoping to make a move for Detroit Tigers pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez, who previously played for the Boston Red Sox before signing with the Tigers in late 2021. The 30-year-old Rodriguez has a 2.95 ERA on the season.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

However, the Dodgers are also pursuing a trade for Justin Verlander, who signed with the Mets last December. The 40-year-old is still playing at a high level, having come off the 2022 season winning the World Series, Comeback Player of the Year, and being named to his 9th All Star team. Los Angeles though will face tough competition in trying to acquire Verlander, as the Baltimore Orioles and Houston Astros are both trying to acquire him as well.

There is not much time left to get a deal done, but if the Dodgers could pull either move off, it would be a blockbuster move that could turn around the team's pitching woes.