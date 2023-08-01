After being fairly dormant leading up to the 2023 MLB trade deadline, the mystery team is popping up as a potential suitor. This time, it's for New York Mets pitcher Justin Verlander.

Jon Heyman of MLB Network and the New York Post mentioned that at least one other team is showing interest in Verlander along with the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers, which shows “other significant interest” in the veteran pitcher.

After a brutal start to the season, Verlander has been quite good as of late. Through 94.1 innings this season, his ERA is 3.15. His strikeout rate has fallen to 21.0 percent but he clearly still has something left in the tank. The Astros and Dodgers are both looking to secure division wins, making the 40-year-old an intriguing addition.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic has a name for who that mystery team could be. Along with mentioning the interest from the Dodgers and Astros, the team that appears to be Verlander's preference, he also mentioned the upstart Baltimore Orioles, owner of the American League's best record, as a team making a go at the reigning AL Cy Young winner.

“As of late Monday night, multiple teams were in the mix for the three-time Cy Young Award winner. The Astros, believed to be Verlander’s preferred choice, were one. The Dodgers, though seemingly discouraged by their chances, were another. The Orioles were on the periphery, staying in touch with the Mets, and other clubs possibly were involved,” writes Rosenthal, whose report was confirmed by Jon Morosi of MLB Network.

The Orioles could use a star pitcher to support a staff that, one way or another, could really use a boost. Verlander's postseason experience would certainly benefit the young squad looking to secure its first playoff bid with its new core. Think of how fun a battery of Verlander and Adley Rutschman would be as the start of the next great era of Baltimore baseball.

With the Mets in sell mode, Justin Verlander seems increasingly likely to be traded despite being under contract for next season. He and Tommy Pham, among potential others, will likely follow Max Scherzer, Mark Canha and David Robertson out of town as New York makes a soft reset.