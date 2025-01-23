The San Diego Padres have had a pretty quiet offseason, as they have sat back and watched several of their top competitors in the National League make serious upgrades to their team. While it may not be the groundbreaking move fans are hoping for, reports have surfaced suggesting that the Padres are exploring a potential trade with the Minnesota Twins for veteran catcher Christian Vazquez.

San Diego didn't receive much production from the catcher spot in 2024, as Luis Campusano and Kyle Higashioka posted batting averages of .227 and .220, respectively. Vazquez wasn't much better, hitting just .221 with seven home runs, but the Padres view him as an upgrade over Campusano, which has led to the two sides discussing a deal for him.

“The Minnesota Twins and San Diego Padres have spoken about a potential trade that would send veteran catcher Christian Vázquez to San Diego, league sources told The Athletic. No deal was considered imminent Wednesday, but there appeared to be motivation on both sides to continue talking,” Dan Hayes and Dennis Lin reported.

Padres view Christian Vazquez as an upgrade at catcher

Vazquez has spent 10 seasons in the MLB, where he's been a solid presence behind the plate. His play over the past two seasons for the Twins has left a lot to be desired, though, as he's struggled to hit at the plate, while also playing mediocre defense. He's still an upgrade defensively over Campusano, though, so if these guys are posting similar stars from the plate, it's not hard to see why San Diego views him as an upgrade over their current options.

For now, a trade isn't imminent, but with the Padres looking to make some moves in an effort to add to their roster, Vazquez has suddenly become an interesting option for them on the trade market. It certainly wouldn't be the flashiest move, but it will be worth keeping tabs on this situation to see if San Diego and Minnesota are able to find common ground in these trade discussions.